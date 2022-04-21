ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Telegraph

Caddy catches fire

By John Badman
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDNqW_0fGKyZfd00
An Alton firefighter masks up on the shoulder of College Avenue, just east of Fosterburg Road, to extinguish a fire burning under the hood of a Cadillac Sedan deVille. Firefighters were called around 9 a.m to the car on fire near the intersection. (John Badman|The Telegraph )

ALTON -- Firefighters were called around 9 a.m Thursday to a car on fire near the intersection of College Avenue and Fosterburg Road.

Alton firefighters came to the scene of  a Cadillac Sedan deVille on the shoulder of College Avenue, just east of Fosterburg Road, to extinguish a fire burning under the hood.

The driver escaped the vehicle unharmed, but the front of the car was fully involved in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

A tire exploded from the heat and the car was a total loss. Firefighters had to use cutting and hydraulic tools to open the hood of the car, which stuck shut. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Robotic dinosaur catches fire at ‘Jurassic Quest’ in Texas

WACO, Texas — A Texas tourist attraction caught fire early Friday afternoon, prompting quite the scene outside the Waco Convention Center. Officials with the Waco Fire Department tweeted just before 1 p.m. local time that a welding accident caused a robotic dinosaur included in the facility’s weekly “Jurassic Quest” event to catch fire at around 12:30 p.m., KXXV reported.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caddy#Accident#Cadillac
PennLive.com

Deputy gets shot 5 times by his father during family dispute, kills him with return fire

An Alabama deputy sheriff is recovering after he was shot five times by his father following a domestic dispute involving the deputy’s parents, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a press conference to chronicle the events of the Friday afternoon incident that left the deputy’s father dead. The slain man’s name has not been released but authorities identified the wounded off-duty deputy as Cedric Law, a 26-year-old who has been on the force about two years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy