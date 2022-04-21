Caddy catches fire

An Alton firefighter masks up on the shoulder of College Avenue, just east of Fosterburg Road, to extinguish a fire burning under the hood of a Cadillac Sedan deVille. Firefighters were called around 9 a.m to the car on fire near the intersection. (John Badman|The Telegraph )

ALTON -- Firefighters were called around 9 a.m Thursday to a car on fire near the intersection of College Avenue and Fosterburg Road.

Alton firefighters came to the scene of a Cadillac Sedan deVille on the shoulder of College Avenue, just east of Fosterburg Road, to extinguish a fire burning under the hood.

The driver escaped the vehicle unharmed, but the front of the car was fully involved in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

A tire exploded from the heat and the car was a total loss. Firefighters had to use cutting and hydraulic tools to open the hood of the car, which stuck shut. The cause of the fire is under investigation.