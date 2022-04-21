Festival Ballet Albuquerque collab of music & dance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from April 22 – April 28 around New Mexico. Apr. 16 – 23 – Shared Roots: A Celebration of Afro-Latinx Culture – The festival is a weeklong series of bilingual events that highlight diverse voices from the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Spain. Among the scheduled offerings are musical performances, film discussions with panels, a literary reading, a culinary feast, dance, visual arts presentations, and a closing concert. All events are open to the public and admission is free to most events.
