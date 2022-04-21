The Narwal T10 is the 2-in-1 robo-vac and mop that vacuums and mops with ease

New York Post Composite

Not too long ago, the thought of a robot vacuum was considered science fiction. As the technology caught up somewhat, most people deemed robo-vacs impractical or too expensive. However, the market for smart vacs has matured a lot in recent years, swiftly knocking out some of the biggest vacuum complaints of naysayers.

Prime 2022 models are now a vital part of modern housecleaning, offering the same suction power as many upright vacuums, with batteries that can outlast those found on cordless units. Add on improved mapping and advanced sensors that smooth out their routing, and most modern robo-vacs like the Narwal T10 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop are highly effective and now sport price tags that make them accessible to virtually any household.

The first thing many T10 owners notice is its tremendous mopping ability. Turn this unit toward hard surfaces, and the T10 continues to impress, deploying triangular mop pads that rotate three times per second with up to the equivalent of 4.5 pounds of pressure and covering more floor space for dramatically increased cleaning efficiency, especially in hard-to-reach corners.

The Narwal T10 even accomplishes a task most users hate the most, which is its self-washing function. The T10 periodically heads back to its home base cleaning station, washes out its microfiber mops, dries itself, rebalances its mix of clean and dirty water in its 1.3-gallon tanks, then heads back out to the route to finish its task.

Narwal

The vac also features a pair of side brushes that work to loosen up and lift ground-in dirt and other debris. Its robotic arms then steer those particles directly into the powerful 1800pa of suction to permanently remove them. An innovative no-roll-brush design even assures sucked-up hair doesn’t get wrapped around the T10’s brushes and impact its cleaning power.

While its mechanics are formidable, the customization is part of what helps the T10 genuinely stand apart. Loaded with functionality, users can program the robot to clean right to their specifications, with useful extras like personalized no-clean zones and customized mopping moisture and suction for different floor surfaces.

The T10’s sparkling self-mapping system leads the whole operation. It combes LiDar navigation sensors with Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) technology. The unit zips around home obstacles seamlessly, remembering your home’s layout, then deploying in an efficient zig-zag pattern, ensuring every inch of floor space gets the cleaning attention it needs.

“I really got this for the mopping. And I was amazed,” fan Raymond said in his Amazon review. “I gave it the mud torture test…It dug mud out like a charm. This is leagues ahead of its time for mopping.”

Already the winner of major awards from CES, Red-dot, Edison, and more, as well as a Time Magazine Best Inventions of 2020 honoree, shoppers can now save $150 off the price of the Narwal T10 Robot Vacuum and Mop.

