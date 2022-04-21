Rootine’s customized multivitamins help optimize your health, productivity

Rootine

We’ve all been there. You eat right and work out; you try to avoid stress, and you take vitamins. Yet somehow, all those elements aren’t coming together because you’re not looking or feeling your best. Under those circumstances, it could be that the over-the-counter multivitamin you’re taking doesn’t address the complex individual mineral combinations and deficiencies that make you you. That’s where Rootine can help.

One-size-fits-all solutions fit no one, especially when it comes down to your unique physiology and biology. So rather than relying on those generic supplements, Rootine dials in straight to your needs, crafting a customized multivitamin formulated to help individuals get precisely dosed micronutrients to fit your dietary needs and health + performance goals.

Rootine starts by getting a complete picture of each user’s unique biological makeup via both qualitative and quantitative data. First, you take a quick assessment quiz on the Rootine website. The short quiz addresses a handful of basic questions about your personal meal habits, exercise routine, water consumption, and more.

While that’s a great start, Rootine then factors in your very DNA with a quick, painless DNA sample that you can do at home. Of course, you can cut the cost of Rootine testing and make it even easier if you’ve recently had blood work done by your doctor or even submitted a DNA sample to one of the major genealogy services like Ancestry.com or 23andMe. They also analyze your blood nutrient levels via an easy at-home finger prick test.

Using artificial intelligence, Rootine analyzes more than 700 trillion possible nutrient combinations, landing on the precise fit to meet your unique physiology. The quick-acting microbead delivery system is better than common pills and powders, which don’t allow for personalized nutrient doses. They present problems with nutrient stability, formulation stability, and absorption. The rapid delivery of nutrients through these old-fashioned methods can result in poor nutrient absorption and poor blood-nutrient-level maintenance. Microbeads solve these issues.

Shipped right to the customer’s door, users can start reaping the benefits of their custom-created formula without having to leave home. Then, they can follow the benefits and positive health changes — like increased energy, decreased brain fog, better endurance, and improved immune health — with the Rootine app.

Professional athletes even trust Rootine with their nutrition. “Rootine keeps me laser-focused on the field and keeps me functioning at a high level. It’s my go-to for precision nutrition,” said Carolina Panthers All-Pro defensive end Brian Burns.

