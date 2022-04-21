ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Charles is at ‘the end of his tether’ with son Harry, royal family expert says

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Prince Charles is at the end of his rope with Prince Harry and was reluctant to meet with his estranged son in a secret meeting last week, a royal family expert claimed.

Charles had a brief private meeting with Harry and wife Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle, as the California transplants stopped by the UK on their way to the Hague for the Invictus Games.

“Charles was not particularly happy about doing it as far as I was aware,” author and journalist Robert Jobson said during an appearance on GB News in the UK on Thursday. “They only agreed to do the meeting if nothing was said about him whatsoever on American TV.”

And Harry, who has been on the outs with his dad since he left his royal duties two years ago, showed up to the meeting late, Jobson told GB host Dan Wootton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BOsX_0fGKwzvT00
Prince Charles earlier this month in Bishop Auckland, County Durham.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092def_0fGKwzvT00
Prince Charles and Prince Harry have been estranged since the latter left royal duties two years ago.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tnbiw_0fGKwzvT00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Invictus Games earlier this week.

“The Prince of Wales has reached the end of his tether, they haven’t been in contact, and I think if he’d started blurting about that meeting, I think that would be the end of it for him and Harry,” said Jobson, who has written several books on the British royals.

Harry appeared in an interview with Hoda Kotb on “Today” days after the covert meeting, saying he was focused on making sure his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was “protected” and has “the right people around her.”

He also said he had a special relationship with the Queen, who turned 96 on Thursday, telling Kotb they talk about things “she can’t talk about with anybody else.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMaUV_0fGKwzvT00
Harry appeared in an interview with Hoda Kotb on “Today” days after the covert meeting.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gz5vu_0fGKwzvT00
Prince Charles seen with his sons in 2017.

The comments reportedly raised eyebrows among insiders — as did Harry’s dodge where he avoided saying whether he misses Charles and brother Prince William.

“He looked quite awkward whenever questions came up about his father and his brother,” Jobson said.

“I think Prince Charles, in this one, has probably thought if my name is brought into this, if these conversations are out in public where there’s no aides present there’s no courtiers present then I’m not putting up with it — he’s drinking at the Last Chance Saloon.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ojWC_0fGKwzvT00
Prince Harry sat down with Hoda Kotb for the exclusive chat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJ3MA_0fGKwzvT00
Prince Charles is reportedly “at the end of his tether” with his son.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJZIv_0fGKwzvT00
Prince Harry spoke about his “special” relationship with Queen Elizabeth.

Harry has dished about life as a royal in several high-profile interviews, and has clashed with the British government about the lack of security provided when his family visits the UK.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Why Prince William and Prince Harry won't inherit Princess Diana's childhood home

Princess Diana grew up in a grand stately home, but the grand residence has not been passed down to her sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Instead, the 13,500-acre property in Northamptonshire, known as Althorp House, is currently in the hands of Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer and it is believed that one day he will pass it down to his children, likely his son Louis. It is a Spencer family tradition where the oldest male inherits the estate, so despite Louis having older sisters, it is believed he will become the proprietor of the property.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Wait 'Til You Hear How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are 'Snubbing' The Royal Family Now—This Is So Bad!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for planning to fly to the Netherlands for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games this weekend, just a few weeks after they refused to fly to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial on March 29th due to ongoing disagreements about the level of security they would – or more accurately, would not – have. Their upcoming Holland trip for the Invictus Games, which will take place between April 16th and April 22nd – will be the first time the couple have been together in Europe since stepping down as senior royals – dubbed Megxit – over two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

The Queen Reportedly Asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Meet with This Royal Before Seeing Her

This past week, on their way to the 2022 Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise stop in the U.K. to see Queen Elizabeth. According to the BBC, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a trip to Windsor Castle on Thursday, which marked the first time Markle had seen the monarch since 2020. While the visit was long overdue, many royal aficionados were still surprised, given that Prince Harry has claimed he wouldn't return to the U.K. until he was able to get police protection for himself and his family (which he is currently fighting for in British courts).
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince Charles’ Ex-Wife Shouldn’t Have Been Styled As A Princess? Prince William, Prince Harry’s Mom Reportedly Earned The Title Because Of This

Princess Diana is one of the most loved members of the royal family. Decades after her death, she was oftentimes likened to her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Royal fans couldn’t help but imagine what the two women’s relationship would’ve been like if they had met. Royal experts have also pointed out some similarities between the two. But they are different in at least one aspect: their royal titles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Agreed To Give George, Charlotte And Louis Another Royal Sibling? Cambridge Pair Will Reportedly Never Copy Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is, without a doubt, one of the busiest members of the royal family lately. Reports have it that Prince William and his wife have a full schedule this year, especially with Queen Elizabeth focusing on her health in the past few months. In March, Kate Middleton and Prince...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Could Target Prince Charles, Camilla And Prince William In His Memoir, Royal Biographer Tina Brown Says

Prince Harry is releasing a memoir later this year. Princess Diana's biographer Tina Brown weighed in on the Duke of Sussex's upcoming book and speculated that he might go after his dad Prince Charles, step-mother Camilla Parker Bowles and brother Prince William which could only worsen his rift with the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Dan Wootton
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Prince Charles
epicstream.com

Prince George Shock: Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Son To Follow In Prince Philip’s Footsteps With This Special Role?

Prince George has been making public appearances in recent months. He was recently photographed with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte at Prince Philip’s memorial service. The 8-year-old also accompanied his parents at sports events. And Prince George also walked the red carpet during the premiere of James Bond: No Time to Die.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Gb News#American
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton's Husband Raised 'Red Flag' Concern About Recreating Queen, Prince Philip's Land Rover Commissioning Parade In Jamaica, Royal Biographer Robert Fiorito Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton were reluctant about the commissioning parade riding in Jamaica. Prince William and Kate Middleton received an intense backlash during their visit to Jamaica for recreating the Queen and Prince Philip's parade in a Land Rover. However, the Duke of Cambridge reportedly raised concern about it finding it a "red flag." But it was the host country that allegedly requested them to do it.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle And Duke's Relationship Had Changed After Megxit? Royal's Feud With Prince William Unlikely To End Because Of This

Things have reportedly changed in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship after Megxit. Prince Harry made hearts swoon when he told the crowd at the NAACP Image Awards, in February, that his and Meghan Markle's "lives were brought together for a reason." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are married for four years in May and together this summer for six years.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Harry and Meghan: Why did the Sussexes visit the Queen in secret?

Prince Harry and Meghan haven’t visited the UK since they quit as Senior Royals and moved to the US two years ago. Prince Harry visited twice, once for Prince Philip’s funeral in 2020 and a second time for the unveiling of his late mother’s statue during the summer of 2021. Both times the Prince was unaccompanied. It seems as though the couple finally decided to visit on their way through to The Netherlands.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Wife Wasn’t Entitled To Prince Title After His Birth? Royal Expert Claims Heir Would’ve Been Styled As Earl Of Merioneth

Prince Charles is known as the heir apparent since he is Queen Elizabeth’s eldest child. Following his birth, he wasn’t reportedly supposed to be styled as prince and his title would’ve been different if not for King George VI’s intervention. Prince Charles Would’ve Been Styled Earl...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy