Kate Moss is really ‘old and boring’ now, daughter Lila says

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
Lila Moss said she used to wonder why paparazzi and friends at school were "interested" in her "old and boring" mom.

These days, supermodel Kate Moss is a super slob, at least according to her daughter.

Lila Moss, 19, graced the cover of British Vogue for the first time this month, giving an inside scoop to life with the fashion icon — whose daughter has said is “old and boring,” and now prefers wearing tracksuits around the house.

The mini Moss’ first word was reportedly “nazzi” — baby speak for “paparazzi” — but the rising fashion star said she first realized that her mom, now 48, was famous when she was 8 years old.

At a young age Lila, whose father is Kate’s ex and Dazed Media founder Jefferson Hack, noticed that the cameras were “interested in her (mother), for some reason.”

“Then I went to secondary school and everyone was like, ‘Oh, your mum’s Kate Moss!’ You don’t really have a filter when you’re that young and I was like, ‘How do you know who she is? She’s old! She’s old and boring!’” she told Vogue.

Lila posed for the cover of British Vogue this month as her fashion career continues to bolster.
The 19-year-old shot her first campaign at 15 and made her runway debut last year in the 2021 Miu Miu show.

But Lila has always been extremely close with and protective of her mother, she insisted. The two share similar tastes in books, TV shows — namely “Law & Order” — clothes and, now, careers.

“In the last three or four years, I’ve realized that her style is actually really cool. I’m having to admit it now,” Lila saidm sharing that she often digs around her mom’s closet to borrow Saint Laurent coats and Chanel 2.55 bags.

But Lila isn’t the only one venturing outside her own closet. She shared that, despite the fabulous designer outfits Kate has been photographed in over the years, she regularly swipes her daughter’s tracksuits when she’s lounging around.

“She doesn’t have a good trackies selection. She only has pajamas,” Lila divulged. “She probably would hate me saying that. She doesn’t want anyone to know she wears trackies.”

Lila and Kate Moss at “The Fendi Set” book launch in London earlier this year.

Moss has always been protective of her daughters and private about her own life, but has recently come around to the idea of Lila following in her footsteps, after launching her own agency in 2017, the Kate Moss Agency.

“My mum always put me off [modeling],” Lila said. “She was always like, ‘If you wanna do it, you can, but I wouldn’t recommend it.’”

Like most daughters, Lila ignored her mom’s advice and dove into the fashion world, shooting her first campaign at 15. She strutted down the catwalk for the first time in 2021, opening and closing the Miu Miu show just one week after her 18th birthday.

She aspires to work with famed photographer Gray Sorrenti and her favorite brand, YSL, which doesn’t seem too far-fetched now.

Watch out world, there’s a new Moss in town.

