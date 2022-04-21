ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon’s Logistics Fund, Prime Expansion Latest Efforts to Edge Rivals

By Kari Hamanaka
Amazon will pump $1 billion into supply chain tech through a new venture fund as it looks to offer Prime services outside its marketplace.

protocol.com

Amazon launches $1 billion fund to make workers' lives less miserable and fix the supply chain

Amazon has launched a new $1 billion fund to invest in companies that will make delivery faster, further automate warehouses and, ideally, improve worker safety. The new fund's first round of investment includes Modjoul, a wearable safety technology company that's main product is a belt that gathers biomechanical data on workers and is intended to reduce musculoskeletal injuries for warehouse workers. In addition, Amazon used the fund to invest in several robotics companies that make walking robots, robotic arms and other automated technologies for warehouses.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Amazon Fires Up Rivalry With FedEx, UPS With Latest Launch

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) launched Buy with Prime, allowing third-party merchants to use Amazon’s vast shipping and logistics network to fulfill orders on their sites while appealing to Amazon’s Prime customers. Experts see the move firing up rivalry with United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS), FedEx Corp (NYSE:...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Amazon Buy with Prime a potential game-changer for e-commerce

Amazon is shaking up its strategy with a service that will allow merchants to offer the benefits of Prime to their e-commerce customers. The new offering, Buy with Prime, will allow merchants themselves to offer Prime benefits to 200 million-plus Prime subscribers. Those benefits include free and next-day delivery and free returns on eligible orders, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced Thursday.
BUSINESS
