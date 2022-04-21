Tales from the Borderlands is coming back with a new game later this year

The Simpsons: Hit & Run developers have explained how they were hugely influenced by Grand Theft Auto III, and looked for guidance from Rockstar's established series. Christopher Mitchell, Steve Bocksa and Nigel Brooke, developers of Simpsons: Hit & Run, spoke to Retro Gamer about the influence and thought process behind the game. Mitchell claims “if there was no GTA III, there wouldn’t have been a Simpsons: Hit & Run”. Instead of mimicking Liberty City, however, Hit & Run brought to life the fantasy world of Springfield. The team started out trying to replicate areas shown in the show, eventually building a racecourse through the city as inspired by GTA III. A major issue during production, however, was the driving AI; NPCs had trouble navigating tight narrow spaces, limiting how quickly vehicles could go. Exhilarating speed isan essential factor in GTA games, so after feedback from testers the problem was fixed.
Comments / 0