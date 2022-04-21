ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tales from the Borderlands is coming back with a new game later this year

By Austen Goslin
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorderlands’ adventure game spinoff is coming back with something totally new. The Tales from the Borderlands series will return later this year with a new game in the interactive fiction style, Gearbox announced at PAX East on Thursday. While the details on the project were very light,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
