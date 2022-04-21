ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime New Windsor Steakhouse Permanently Closes

By Nicole Valinote
 2 days ago
Schlesinger's Steakhouse, located at 475 Temple Hill Road in New Windsor Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A longtime Hudson Valley steakhouse has permanently closed.

Orange County restaurant Schlesinger's Steakhouse had its last night of service on Friday, April 15, the owners announced.

The steakhouse was located at 475 Temple Hill Road in New Windsor.

"We'd like to extend a sincere and heartfelt THANK YOU for your 30 years of patronage and loyalty to our establishment," the owners said in a farewell Facebook post. "There are countless memories that were made under this roof. The Schlesinger family will hold those memories near and dear to our hearts forever. We couldn't have been so successful and lasted this long without all of you."

The owners said Hudson Valley Cigars and the Cigar Bar will stay open in the coming weeks.

They added that inquiries about unused gift certificates can be made by calling 845-561-1762 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

