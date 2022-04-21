ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I won’t be forced out of Man Utd, Harry Maguire tells pals as it’s claimed ‘angry fan’ sent bomb threat

By Ryan Parry
The US Sun
 2 days ago

DEFIANT Harry Maguire last night told pals he would not be forced out of Manchester United after a “cowardly fan” made a bomb threat against him and his family.

The Red Devils’ skipper, 29, feared for the lives of his fiancée Fern Hawkins, 27, and their two young girls after a chilling email said an explosive device was planted at his £4m mansion.

An 'angry Man United fan' was being hunted by police after issuing a bomb threat to captain Harry Maguire and his family
Maguire's £4m mansion in Cheshire was checked over by sniffer dogs after the sick warning

The sick threat was issued on Wednesday — hours after United were beaten 4-0 by arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Specialist police officers quickly arrived at Maguire’s property and made a thorough search, with no device found.

However the threat was deemed so serious police returned yesterday with a sniffer dog to make a second sweep of the grounds and surrounding area.

Again nothing was found but cops have launched an investigation into the threat, believed to have been made by a United fan.

A source close to the defender told The Sun last night: “Harry will not be forced out of Manchester United by this kind of threat.

“His number one priority will always be the safety of his family but he’s also got the strength of character to deal with this. It looks like the work of some cowardly fan.

“If that proves to be the case, they are an utter disgrace to the name of this proud football club.”

Police have not revealed the full contents of the message, but it warned an explosive device had been planted at Maguire’s home which he and his young family moved into a few months ago.

Other sources claimed the email also contained personal attacks on Maguire, who was signed from Leicester City for £80million in 2019.

United have recently suffered some poor results and performances, while Maguire was also booed by England fans when playing against Ivory Coast at Wembley.

The bomb threat comes after United players and partners were invited in to the club’s training ground to discuss security following a string of raids on stars including Victor Lindelof and Paul Pogba.

Maguire, believed to be earning around £190,000 a week, is planning to marry Fern in the summer at a French chateau.

The couple, parents to two-year-old Lillie Saint and Piper Rose, one next month, moved into their new mansion in December.

It is located in Cheshire’s swanky “golden triangle”, which is home to a raft of Premier League stars.

A source said: “It’s really shaken them but they’re all fine. Nothing is more important than the safety of his family and Harry will do anything to ensure that.

“The police carried out searches of the house which has hopefully made them feel a bit safer.”

A spokesman for Maguire, who is preparing to play away at Arsenal tomorrow lunchtime, said: “In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home.

“He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter.

“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.

“He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal.”

Cheshire Police confirmed that officers “were called to reports of a bomb threat at an address” on Wednesday.

It added: “No evacuations took place but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday, April 21, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area.”

The sick threat was sent a day after United lost 4-0 to Liverpool
A source close to the defender told The Sun: 'Harry will not be forced out of Manchester United by this kind of threat'

