ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Food options offered in independent living

WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- If you’re thinking of moving into a senior living community, then you may wonder about available amenities. More specifically, for...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
1440 WROK

Burger Joint Named Illinois’ Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives Spot

I didn't realize that Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives is into its 40th season of touring the U.S. looking for the best home-owned joints in the country, but here we are. In those 40 seasons (and counting), Guy Fieri and his crew have visited, hung out, and chowed down in nearly 1,300 places from coast to coast, with many stops here in Illinois (38 Illinois joints, according to a Triple-D website).
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Banana 101.5

MI’s Best Tacos Are Served in a Restaurant Near Holland?

If the rumors are true, Zeeland, Michigan (near Holland) might just be the hot spot in the state when it comes to the tastiest nontraditional tacos. StrEATs Taco Kitchen in Zeeland, Michigan isn't a Mexican restaurant, they're more of a non-traditional street taco kitchen. Trust me, there's a big difference between the two.
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Living#Sunset#Abc 4#Aarp Real Possibilities#Waterford Place#Access
WOOD

The benefits of home care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4 )- When it comes to home care services, you want to ensure you get a high-quality and consistent experience. But what exactly is this service, and why is it so important? During a new episode of AARP Real Possibilities, April Wells, President of Gauthier Family Home Care, details home care and the benefits.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Axios Denver

Denver food writer and cookbook author Allyson Reedy shares her kitchen confessions

Food writer Allyson Reedy loves dessert.What's new: Her new cookbook, "50 Things to Bake Before You Die," compiles some of the best recipes from top-notch bakers and chefs across the country.The former Denver Post food writer likes to tell hilarious and candid tales about culinary happenings, and says she had quite a journey with the new book as she tested each of the recipes.Behind the scenes: Reedy shared a few kitchen confessions — and successes — to make us all feel better:"I've never successfully gotten a bundt cake out of the pan," she admits. (To get a photo for her...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
AARP
WOOD

Diabetic shoes that come with comfort and convenience through CareLinc

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-If you or someone you know needs diabetic shoes, comfort and convenience is top of mind. At CareLinc Medical Equipment, their team of experts can walk thorugh the process with you. The CareLinc team can work with your insurance company, and also help with the propper fitting through advance foot scans and working with you hands-on, to get the right fit for your individual needs.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Mercantile reups major invest for first time home buyers and Community Champions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mercantile Bank continues to assist first time home buyers by committing $250,000 to its Extra Credit Home Buyer Assistance Program. Mercantile said in 2021, the program was fully utilized, helping over 90 families and individuals purchase their first homes. The program offers $2,500 in funds for closing costs as well as homeowner’s insurance and taxes if certain requirements are met. Participants also attend home buying classes to help answer their questions and help empower them in the homebuying process.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Food Network

The Best Store-Bought Ranch, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

If we were to ask you what the most popular salad dressing in America is, we’re 99.9% sure your answer would be ranch. The zesty condiment has skyrocketed in popularity and has gained a reputation for its delicious versatility in the kitchen. While you can use it to dress up salads and as a topping for a slice of pizza, ranch dressing can also be used in more creative ways. Not only does it make a yummy marinade for chicken wings, but it also works really well as a crunchy coating for corn on the cob! You can even use it as an ingredient to boost the flavor of a number of baked and fried dishes, like these irresistible Mac and Cheese Balls from Food Network Kitchen. In short, ranch dressing is always a pantry (or refrigerator) must-have, but with so many versions out there, it could be difficult to choose which one is right for you and your tastebuds. For our latest taste test, we sampled 20 bottles of pre-made ranch and creamy ranch dressings, plus a few vegan and dairy-free options. Here are our findings!
RECIPES
WOOD

Bring the whole family to the Amway Junior Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kids across West Michigan are getting ready for one of the highlights of the spring season, the Amway Junior Run on May11th! Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has something special planned for the young runners. >>>Take a look!. The Amway Junior Run. Wednesday,...
GRANDVILLE, MI
ETOnline.com

The Best Meal Kit Delivery Services on Sale Right Now to Save You Time in the Kitchen

At the end of a busy day, sometimes the last thing you want to hear is "What's for dinner?". For those who long for convenience, meal delivery kits arrive right at your door without compromising on freshness or quality. Not only do these services save a lot of time, they also provide more variety and introduce you to new meals outside the dinners you currently have on repeat. Even better, many of them are offering deep discounts and spring savings right now.
RECIPES
Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids Waitress Surprised by Over $900 Tip

The group Generosity Lunch has done it again! Another server in the Grand Rapids area has received a huge tip. Generosity Lunch is a group of local residents who like to eat lunch with friends. Once a month, a group of people assemble at an area restaurant. Everyone attending brings $100 and all the money is gathered before the lunch starts. The group then order their individual lunches off the menu and enjoy their meal while having great conversations with others at the table. When the bill arrives, the total for the lunch is subtracted from the collected money -- and the remaining funds are given to the server as a tip.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy