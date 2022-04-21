ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Township, MI

Boston Beer Down In Afterhours On Disappointing Q1 Results

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boston Beer Company Inc SAM reported a first-quarter revenue decline of 21.1% year-over-year to $430.1 million, below the consensus of $447.88 million. EPS decreased to $(0.16), from $5.26 in 1Q21. Q1 depletions decreased by 7%, and shipments were down 25.1% compared to 1Q21. The gross margin...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Heartland Express beats in Q1, sees ‘volatile freight demand’ in 2022

Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported first-quarter earnings per share of 21 cents Thursday after the market opened. The result was 2 cents better than consensus and 4 cents higher year-over-year. Revenue excluding fuel surcharges was 6% lower in the period at $127 million. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) does not provide operating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

HCA shares slide 10.6% premarket after revenue miss and lowered guidance

HCA Healthcare Inc. shares HCA, -18.87% slid 10.6% in premarket trade Friday, after the operator of hospitals and walk-in centers missed revenue estimates for the first quarter and lowered its guidance, hurt by inflation and rising costs. The company posted net income of $1.273 billion, or $4.14 a share, for the quarter, compared with $1.423 billion, or $4.14 a share, in the year-earlier period, missing the $4.25 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $14.945 billion from $13.997 billion a year ago, ahead of the $14.720 billion FactSet consensus. "We had a number of positive volume and revenue indicators," Chief Executive Sam Hazen said in a statement. "Unfortunately, they were offset by higher than expected inflationary pressures on labor costs." Same-facility admissions rose 2.1% in the quarter and same facility equivalent admissions rose 5%. Same facility emergency room visits rose 14.6%, and same facility inpatient surgeries rose 0.8%, while same facility outpatient surgeries rose 6.8%. HCA lowered its full-year guidance and now sees revenue of $59.5 billion to $61.5 billion compared with guidance offered in January of $60.0 billion to $62.0 billion. It expects EPS to range from $16.40 to $17.60 compared with January guidance of $18.40 to $19.20. Shares have gained 34% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Union Pacific: Q1 Earnings Insights

Union Pacific UNP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Union Pacific beat estimated earnings by 0.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.55. Revenue was up $859.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: AT&T Q1 Earnings

AT&T T reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AT&T beat estimated earnings by 30.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was down $5.83 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Boston Township, MI
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Landstar model partially insulated from spot rate chaos

Freight broker Landstar System achieved more financial records during the 2022 first quarter. Fresh highs in revenue, gross profit and net income were some of the highlights. The Jacksonville, Florida-based company reported earnings per share of $3.34 in the quarter, well ahead of the initial guidance range of $2.70 to $2.80 provided at the end of January.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Koch
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That I Snapped Up in April

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Investing can be hard. To succeed, you have...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? These 3 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond.

The desire to have straight teeth without a mouthful of metal isn't going away. Consumers are always going to love low prices on brand name clothes and home furnishing. An iconic American company at a depressed valuation is prepared for economic headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eps#Y Y
9&10 News

UFP Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $189.7 million. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $3 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Sleep Number stock dives after earnings report

Shares of Sleep Number Corp. were trading lower in Wednesday’s after-hours market, following the release of first-quarter financial results that came in below analysts’ estimates. At 4:20 p.m. ET, the company’s shares were trading 8.96% lower, at $46.86 per share. The stock ended the day’s regular session with...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Park National: Q1 Earnings Insights

Park National PRK reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Park National beat estimated earnings by 25.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.38 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was down $5.48 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tractor Supply: Q1 Earnings Insights

Tractor Supply TSCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tractor Supply beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
US News and World Report

Schindler Profit Lower but Beats Estimate

(Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator maker Schindler on Friday reported a drop in first-quarter net profit but beat the consensus forecast despite supply chain woes, cost inflation, coronavirus lockdowns and market contraction in China. The company's net profit of 144 million Swiss francs ($151.07 million) was below the year-earlier...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Devon Energy

Devon Energy DVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Devon Energy has an average price target of $70.12 with a high of $89.00 and a low of $54.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
125K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy