The White House has contradicted Dr. Anthony Fauci on mask mandate decisions, saying that the judiciary plays an "important role" and simply made an "incorrect decision." "Obviously, the judiciary has an important role to play," White House COVID Coordinator Ashish Jha said on Sunday’s "State of the Union." "What you heard out of the administration, out of the Department of Justice, is the assessment that this is an incorrect decision and the DOJ is now appealing this decision."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO