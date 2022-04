GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person has been pronounced dead following a crash Friday morning. Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said at 7:51 a.m., two Honda vehicles were heading north on Sulphur Springs Road when a 17-year-old driving an SUV heading south hit one of the cars head-on. The other car not hit by the 17-year-old tried to swerve to avoid the crash and ran into a drainage grate.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO