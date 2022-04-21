ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC’s Famous Levain Bakery Is Finally Bringing Their Massive Cookies To L.A.

By Sophie Len
 3 days ago

Levain Bakery is home to one of New York City’s most popular cookies, and now they’re officially making their way to Los Angeles.

The famous bakery announced on their Instagram yesterday, “LA, we’ve been dying to share cookies with you for years now. It is so surreal and exciting to say this…. see you on the west coast very soon.” According to Larchmont Buzz , the new location will be at 227 N. Larchmont Blvd in Larchmont Village.


Levain Bakery was founded by Pam Weekes and Connie McDonaldin in 1995, and their cookies have taken NYC by storm for decades. Their thick, warm, and gooey soft-baked cookies have become a dessert staple—but that’s not all the iconic bakery carries. They have several other sweets Angelenos will enjoy, such as their freshly made scones, muffins, and loaf cakes.

Their future L.A. spot will mark their 12th location in the U.S. and the first in California. Our mouths are already drooling at the thought of these decadent cookies being in town. In case you can’t wait to try their fresh-baked cookies, you may be lucky to find some of them in-stores .

Be sure to check back here for future updates!

Here are 11 new L.A. restaurants to check out this year.

