Pyer Moss’s Handbag and Women’s Footwear Launch Ushers In a New Chapter For the Brand

Move over, sneakers. Kerby Jean-Raymond has a brand new bag — and the heels to match.

The Pyer Moss founder and creative director announced today the launch of a new line of handbags as well as a line of in-house women’s footwear, both a first for the brand.

Initial rumblings of the launch came earlier this month, when a Pyer Moss billboard appeared in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, Jean-Raymond’s own neighborhood. The creative director posted a photo of it on his own Instagram account; a cobalt blue sign with an abstract pair of arms holding an asymmetrically-triangular-shaped, top-handle bag, itself with a pair of trompe l’oeil gloved hands grasping the accessory. “Guess where…” Jean-Raymond wrote in his caption.

The handbag, which comes in an array of sizes of the off-kilter triangular shape (and with or without those surrealist hands) and retails from $750 to $1,800, joins the first-ever in-house line of women’s designer footwear, first seen last July at Pyer Moss’s debut couture show in New York (previous footwear collaborations have included Brother Vellies). Priced from $800 for the Breaker lace-up sandal to $1,400 for the over-the-knee Ceiling boot, all footwear styles showcase a softly fluted heel and hints of the techno-curved design details found in the brand’s sneakers.

Both handbags and footwear are made in Italy from a handful of artisanal factories, and according to the brand, are being produced with with sustainability in mind, making “only what was necessary,” as noted in the brand’s release (specific delivery numbers are not listed, however).

It’s a noticeable category shift from the sneaker frenzy of Pyer Moss’s long-running partnership with Reebok (though Jean-Raymond’s signature use of specific colors such as yellow and red are still in play). Both the handbag and footwear launches are part of a shift that comes after the February announcement of Jean-Raymond’s departure from his post as the athletic brand’s global creative director (an announcement that was preceded by the acquisition of Reebok by Authentic Brands Group, after Adidas sold the brand to the conglomerate in a deal that was finalized in March).

Pyer Moss is not the first sneaker-centric brand or retailer to parlay the hype and sensibility of that category into the women’s fashion sphere. Across the sneaker universe, women’s heels and handbags are gaining traction among collectors. On StockX, there are dozens of Jacquemus’s Le Chiquito mini-bag for sale, along with Amina Muaddi’s edited collection of handbags, while Kith now sells kitten heels from the likes of Miista and Cult Gaia, even slouchy snake print boots from Paris Texas. With a couture-level ready-to-wear collection as context, Pyer Moss is primed to enter into these markets — though its Sculpt sneaker is still on offer (and limited to two pairs per customer).

Pyer Moss’s new handbag and women’s footwear collection is available. now .