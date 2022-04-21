ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Star Marcus Smart’s Outfit Goes Viral With Silk Puma Robe & Sneakers to Celebrate DPOY Award

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BheAP_0fGKt0dy00

Click here to read the full article.

Marcus Smart is celebrating his Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) win for the Boston Celtics in statement-making style on Wednesday night. The award is given for an outstanding play by a single player during a basketball season — and Smart is notably the first point guard to win since Gary Payton in 1996.

While arriving to the Celtics’ winning game against the Brooklyn Nets at Boston’s TD Garden in the 2022 NBA Playoffs , Smart wore a custom silk DPOY robe designed by Puma. The outerwear featured a color-blocked black, green and yellow color palette, coordinating with the Celtics’ team colors. Most notably, the hooded piece included a green crystal trim for added sparkle — plus “DPOY” gold sequined lettering with sparkling black swirls on its back.

Smart’s ensemble was finished with a black T-shirt, joggers and Cartier jewelry — plus a custom gold Puma logo necklace.

For footwear, Smart continued his Celtics-themed look with a pair of green Puma sneakers. The lace-up footwear, the brand’s Suede Classic XXI sneakers , featured monochrome uppers with white accents and flat soles. The pair added a casual spin to the athlete’s bold attire while remaining relaxed and effortless.

Smart’s shoe history is impressive, gaining steam during his 8-year career in the NBA. Previously signed with Adidas, the athlete has been a Puma athlete since 2019, wearing the brand’s various sneakers on and off the red carpet. He’s even stated the brand’s Clyde All-Pro sneakers as his “favorite” style. When off-duty, he also opts for bold styles like Versace slippers.

Discover the NBA’s top holiday sneakers in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 5

Related
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Gets Comfy for Easter Party With a Friend in Black Top & Jeans Alongside Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Click here to read the full article. Instead of sporting a pastel look for the Wade family’s Easter celebration on Sunday, Zaya Wade went for a casual outfit with a dark color palette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) The daughter of Dwyane Wade, who has become known for modeling colorful looks regularly on her Instagram page, donned a baggy black button-up shirt with short sleeves and a collar paired with loose-fitting jeans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) Taking to Instagram, she wrote alongside some snaps, “I’ve had the...
BASKETBALL
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
Footwear News

Simone Biles Hits a Home Run In Astros Jersey, Cutoff Shorts & Converse Sneakers With Fiance Jonathan Owens at Baseball Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Simone Biles and her fiance Jonathan Owens spent the day at the baseball stadium to watch a Houston Astros game. In a photo shared to her Instagram page today, the couple posed on the field repping the team’s jerseys. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) Biles wore a white button-up jersey with orange stripes framing the buttons and the sleeves. The Olympic gymnast kept things simple with...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Continues Her Swimwear Streak in a High-Leg One-Piece

Simone Biles's swimsuit style continues to reign supreme. Just a few weeks after rocking tons of chic bikinis on vacation in Turks and Caicos, the Olympic gymnast offered another peek at her endless swimwear collection. While lounging poolside on April 7, Biles exuded spring vibes in a pastel purple one-piece by Riot Swim. The first photo of her Instagram gallery showcases some of the suit's key details: it has one shoulder strap, a trendy tie belt around the waist, and cuts super high at the hips. She also posted a second snap on Instagram to show off the back of the swimsuit, which features a sizable cutout.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim"

Continuing to deliver standout women’s exclusive releases, Jordan Brand is now readying the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim.”. The upcoming take on the classic features white tumbled leather upper bases accented by weathered blue denim overlays. The contrasting element is continued on the Swoosh, “NIKE AIR” tongue tags and Wings motif branding. While metallic gold Jumpman lace dubraes and white midsoles paired with light blue rubber outsoles round up the design of the shoe.
APPAREL
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac’s Masters Towel Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is ready for The Masters. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality unveiled her 2022 Masters towel on social media on Tuesday morning. Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since become a sports media personality. Tuesday morning, Spiranac unveiled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

After Searching For A Dress To Fit Her Curves, The First Daughter Of Houston Jumped The Broom In A Stunning Custom Beaded Bridal Gown

"I felt beautiful on my wedding day. I didn't feel beautiful for a plus-sized or curvy bride; I felt like a beautiful bride." “I immediately started to cry,” Ashley Turner recalls after seeing the first sketch of what would be her bridal gown. A “Curvy Fashionista” known for her style blog The Curvy Paige, Ashley didn’t have the best experience when she first searched for a wedding dress. As she shared with us last fall, boutiques that had gowns she could fit were filled with offerings that lacked the glamour. Boutiques with better, more flashy options were missing gowns in her size.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Marcus Smart
Essence

Simone Biles Shows Off Her Second Engagement Ring

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles gets a decoy engagement ring to protect the original. Bride-to-be Simone Biles is seemingly still on cloud nine after getting engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens on Feb 15. We are still unclear about when exactly the two plan to make it official and jump the broom, but the superstar gymnast wants to make sure her ring stays in tip-top shape.
NFL
Footwear News

Dustin Johnson’s Wife Paulina Gretzky’s Glam Outfit Evolution: From Golf Courses to Red Carpets

Click here to read the full article. Although Paulina Gretzky is mostly known for being the Canadian Hockey player Wayne Gretzky’s daughter, over the years, she has shown that she knows how to make a statement with her style. The “Guns, Girls and Gambling” star was brought into the limelight when she starred in the film “In God We Trust” in 2000. Now, the wife of the American golfer Dustin Johnson, Gretzky continues to pull off looks while sitting on the sidelines and cheering him on to victory. And she’s currently bringing her standout style to the 2022 Masters Tournament. Keep reading...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Ashanti’s Edgy Style Evolution Includes Risky Cutout Dress, Statement Colors & Thigh-High Boots

Click here to read the full article. From music to fashion, Ashanti has been nothing short of impressive and inspirational. Throughout her stellar career, the Princess of R&B has created timeless classics while maintaining an equally stylish wardrobe. She has gradually evolved into her own and effortlessly masters her own chic sartorial sense with the help of her stylist, Tim B. Whether she’s performing on stage or slaying looks via her Instagram page, you can expect to see her in ensembles that ooze glamour and stay true to her edgy Y2K aesthetic. The Grammy Award-winning songstress has an incomparable fashion catalog...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Celtics Star#Dpoy#The Boston Celtics#The Brooklyn Nets#Nbc Sports Boston
sneakernews.com

Acid Wash Denim Is Also Outfitting The Nike Air Max 97

In the span of the past few months, acid wash denim has become of immense interest for Nike, as they’ve applied the fabric to everything from the Blazer Mid to the Air Jordan 1 Low. And now, the Air Max 97, too, will join in on the fun, pairing the treated material with hits of red and white.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models 4 Striking Outfits With Versatile Pumps & Boots

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears proves the versatility of pumps and boots in an Instagram video that she shared on Thursday. She’s seen modeling four outfits while also clinging to her new dog. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) For the first look, Spears wore a red off-the-shoulder minidress that had a plunging neckline and long sleeves. The garment was made out of a sparkly red fabric and was paired with her favorite brown pointed-toe suede pumps. The hitmaker then showed how to transition the shoes for a more toned-down appearance when...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Goes Colorful in Pink Ombre Jumpsuit With Pink Nike Sneakers Before a Glam Makeover

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gabrielle Union makes a colorful statement with her latest look. The “Deliver Us from Eva” star shared a video on Instagram Tuesday that showed her makeup-free as she got ready with the help of Bobbi Brown cosmetics; she proclaimed that there are not enough hours in a day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) For the outfit, Union went with an ombre pink and orange jumpsuit that had...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
Footwear News

Nike Responds After Tiger Woods Wearing FootJoy Golf Shoes Goes Viral

Click here to read the full article. There are a few athletes who are synonymous with Nike, and Tiger Woods is near the top of the list. So it was particularly jarring when the golf icon was spotted in something without Swoosh branding. With The Masters looming, Woods was photographed during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. However, he did not have Nike footwear laced up. Instead, the athlete was wearing a pair of all-black FootJoy shoes. The images got golf fans talking, although Woods has not addressed his FootJoy footwear — but Nike has. “Like...
AUGUSTA, GA
sneakernews.com

A Velvet Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” For Women Is Releasing On Black Friday

While we’ve grown accustomed to Air Jordan 11 releases in December, Jordan Brand has been building up a new tradition over the years with a women’s exclusive Air Jordan 11 in November. In previous years, we’ve received the famed 1996 silhouette in a variety of explorative new materials and colors like a glittery silver, a weathered olive green, and another covered in wild animal patterns, and in 2022, the Jumpman skews back to the luxurious side of things with a velvet upper.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Shimmers in Silver Suit & Metallic Sneakers at the Paul Simon Benefit

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Oprah Winfrey suited up in sparkles at the Paul Simon Benefit yesterday in Los Angeles. The talk show host stepped out in silver for the event. She sported a double-breasted blazer that was left unbuttoned to show the detailing of her undershirt. The jacket also featured a shiny sparkle studded finish as well as thin lapels and pockets on each of her sides. She layered a classic white V-neck shirt with a sparkling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Rihanna Puts a Sporty-Chic Twist on Maternity Style in Blue Ribbed Bralette & Midi Skirt With Adidas Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna continues to show that pregnancy fashion does not have to be traditional. The “Breakin’ Dishes” singer was spotted last night while leaving Nobu restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing an athletic-inspired outfit that put her baby bump on full display. For the outfit, Rih Rih went with a ribbed blue sweatsuit from Alaïa. She wore a bralette that incorporated two straps. On the lower half, Rihanna wore an ankle-length skirt in the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

111K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy