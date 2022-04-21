ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Free Food Distributions in Santa Ana

Santa Ana, California
Santa Ana, California
 2 days ago

Mondays, Delhi Center

Free food for all, 10-11:30 a.m. at Delhi Center, 505. E. Central Ave., Santa Ana. Contact: (714) 481-9600.

Mondays, Elks Lodge

Free food for seniors age 65 or older, 12-2 p.m., at the Elks Lodge Santa Ana, 1751 S. Lyon St., Santa Ana. Contact: (714) 547-7794.

Thursdays, OC First Assembly

Free groceries while supplies last, 10 a.m. at OC First Assembly, 1440 E. Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana.

Fridays, Latino Health Access

Walk-in food distribution, 12-1 p.m.; drive-in food distribution, 2-4 p.m. at Latino Health Access, 450 W. 4th St., Santa Ana. Contact: (714) 805-7838.

April 9 and 23, The Seva Collective

Drive-through food pantry at Villa Fundamental school, 1441 E. Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Please stay in your car with the windows rolled up when receiving food. Make sure your vehicle trunk is empty so food can be placed in it. For more information on Seva Collective food events, go to www.thesevacollective.org or contact info@thesevacollective.org or (714) 584-7573.

May 14 and 28, The Seva Collective

Drive-through food pantry at Villa Fundamental school, 1441 E. Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Please stay in your car with the windows rolled up when receiving food. Make sure your vehicle trunk is empty so food can be placed in it. For more information on Seva Collective food events, go to www.thesevacollective.org or contact info@thesevacollective.org or (714) 584-7573.

June 11 and June 25, The Seva Collective

Drive-through food pantry at Villa Fundamental school, 1441 E. Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Please stay in your car with the windows rolled up when receiving food. Make sure your vehicle trunk is empty so food can be placed in it. For more information on Seva Collective food events, go to www.thesevacollective.org or contact info@thesevacollective.org or (714) 584-7573.

Senior meals

Frozen, to-go meals are available at City of Santa Ana senior centers. Registration required in advance: https://www.santa-ana.org/senior-services/.

Other food resources

Find more food pantries in Santa Ana and Orange County: http://ocfoodhelp.org/orange-county-free-food-map/.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Santa Ana, CA
Society
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
Saurabh

These are the cheapest middle-class neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Despite suffering the highest population loss amongst counties in the United States, losing 159,621 persons in 2021, Los Angeles County remains one of the most desirable areas to live in the United States for a multitude of obvious reasons. It is filled with sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking landscapes, and glitz & glamour, which naturally skyrockets the value of properties in the surrounding area, making it extremely challenging for middle-class citizens to establish themselves permanently.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Distribution#Senior Centers#Charity#Free Food Distributions#Delhi Center Free#Elks Lodge Free#Oc First Assembly#Latino Health Access#Villa Fundamental#Seva Collective
Voice of OC

Local Activists Put Lydia Back at Romero Cruz Academy

The renaming of Romero-Cruz Academy, a dual-language school, finally came to fruition this week, thanks to an old trick in the Romero-Cruz family book. Activism and putting public pressure on public officials. The elementary school was originally called Lydia-Romero-Cruz, but during a school merger with Spurgeon Intermediate, the first name,...
SANTA ANA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Mission Days at Mission San Antonio held Saturday

– Mission San Antonio de Padua celebrated Mission Days Saturday with re-enactors, exhibitors, period music, dancing, and appropriate food. The mission is located in the hills next to Fort Hunter Liggett Army Base. In 1771, Padres Junipero Serra, Miguel Pieras, and Buenaventura Sitjar hung bells on the branches of an...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Showers Are Coming to SoCal. Here's When and Where

A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Turnto10.com

California harbor deputies speak about capturing Warwick man accused in killing

California law enforcement authorities are speaking about their efforts to arrest a Warwick man accused of killing a California woman earlier this month. On Sunday, the Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol brought down Austin Michael Medeiros, the suspect in the killing of 28-year-old Emily Lobba of Kneeland, California. Harbor deputies said...
KNEELAND, CA
WGAU

4 ducks fatally shot at California park since Easter, police say

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Authorities in Costa Mesa, California, are searching for a gunman accused of fatally shooting at least four ducks in a popular park since Easter Sunday. “Unfortunately, we saw both pellets, which are spherical, and also actual bullets,” Dr. Elizabeth Wood, medical director of the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach, told KTLA.
COSTA MESA, CA
Santa Ana, California

Santa Ana, California

103
Followers
277
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Santa Ana /ˌsæntə ˈænə/ (Spanish for 'Saint Anne') is the second most populous city and the county seat of Orange County, California, in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The United States Census Bureau estimated its 2019 population at 332,318, making Santa Ana the 57th-most populous city in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy