Free Food Distributions in Santa Ana

Mondays, Delhi Center

Free food for all, 10-11:30 a.m. at Delhi Center, 505. E. Central Ave., Santa Ana. Contact: (714) 481-9600.

Mondays, Elks Lodge

Free food for seniors age 65 or older, 12-2 p.m., at the Elks Lodge Santa Ana, 1751 S. Lyon St., Santa Ana. Contact: (714) 547-7794.

Thursdays, OC First Assembly

Free groceries while supplies last, 10 a.m. at OC First Assembly, 1440 E. Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana.

Fridays, Latino Health Access

Walk-in food distribution, 12-1 p.m.; drive-in food distribution, 2-4 p.m. at Latino Health Access, 450 W. 4th St., Santa Ana. Contact: (714) 805-7838.

April 9 and 23, The Seva Collective

Drive-through food pantry at Villa Fundamental school, 1441 E. Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Please stay in your car with the windows rolled up when receiving food. Make sure your vehicle trunk is empty so food can be placed in it. For more information on Seva Collective food events, go to www.thesevacollective.org or contact info@thesevacollective.org or (714) 584-7573.

May 14 and 28, The Seva Collective

Drive-through food pantry at Villa Fundamental school, 1441 E. Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Please stay in your car with the windows rolled up when receiving food. Make sure your vehicle trunk is empty so food can be placed in it. For more information on Seva Collective food events, go to www.thesevacollective.org or contact info@thesevacollective.org or (714) 584-7573.

June 11 and June 25, The Seva Collective

Drive-through food pantry at Villa Fundamental school, 1441 E. Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Please stay in your car with the windows rolled up when receiving food. Make sure your vehicle trunk is empty so food can be placed in it. For more information on Seva Collective food events, go to www.thesevacollective.org or contact info@thesevacollective.org or (714) 584-7573.

Senior meals

Frozen, to-go meals are available at City of Santa Ana senior centers. Registration required in advance: https://www.santa-ana.org/senior-services/.

Other food resources

Find more food pantries in Santa Ana and Orange County: http://ocfoodhelp.org/orange-county-free-food-map/.