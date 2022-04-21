ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Way-Too-Early Top 25: Does Ole Miss Make the Cut?

By Zach Dimmitt
The Rebels and coach Lane Kiffin will have a new-look offense this season

The Ole Miss Rebels were on the cusp of of College Football Playoff contention last season. A productive offense that led the SEC in yards per game (492.5) saw its season end in ironic, low-scoring fashion in a 21-7 loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

After a 10-3 season, are the Rebels in position to contend for the SEC West once again? ESPN released it's way-too-early top 25 rankings for the 2022 season and has Ole Miss as one of seven SEC teams to make the cut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7nB1_0fGKsFuF00

Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfAZS_0fGKsFuF00

Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pwxZ_0fGKsFuF00

Ole Miss Rebels

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

Ole Miss is ranked at No. 21, ahead of teams like Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Tennessee. The Rebels. SEC West foes Alabama (No. 1), Texas A&M (No. 5), and Arkansas (No. 20) are all rankled ahead of the Rebels.

Here's what ESPN had to say:

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, the self-proclaimed "King of the Portal," has reloaded the Rebels' roster with more than a dozen transfers. Dart, from Southern California, is battling Luke Altmyer for the unenviable task of replacing Corral. Evans, who transferred from TCU, will be the No. 1 tailback, and Western Kentucky transfer Brooks will solidify the offensive line at right tackle. Kiffin has raved about the potential of Southern California transfer Trigg. Brown, a three-time All-MAC selection at Central Michigan, and Coleman, who had 15 tackles for loss and three sacks at TCU in 2020, are nice additions on defense.

Kiffin has re-tooled the offense through the transfer portal and recruiting trail with the transfer additions of TCU running back Zach Evans, USC QB Jaxson Dart, and USC tight end Michael Trigg.

Fans will get their first look at the 2022 team during Saturday's spring game in Oxford.

