The Surprising Ingredient In Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Dessert

By Nancy Mock
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
She seems tough as nails, but it's no secret that England's Queen Elizabeth has a soft spot for sweets. Her treat of choice? According to former Royal Chef Darren McGrady (via Insider), it's good quality dark chocolate, at least 60% cacao or higher. And one of her favorite chocolate treats is...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Chocolate#Dessert#Food Drink#British#Charbonnel Et Walker#The Royal Family#Platinum Jubilee#Drambuie#Scotch#English
