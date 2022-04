NORWALK — State money will be used to improve broadband internet access in Huron County. About $12 million has been allocated to Huron County for new broadband expansion projects. The Huron County commissioners said this project will help about 5,000 households in the county. Spectrum and North Coast Wireless were awarded two grants to improve broadband in the area.

HURON COUNTY, OH ・ 29 DAYS AGO