Inmate Hangs Himself Inside the Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO, TX – The Bexar County Sheriffs Office has confirmed that an inmate in the Bexar County Jail committed suicide on Thursday.

According to Fox 29, on Apr. 21, an unnamed inmate hung himself while incarcerated at the jail.

This is the second death at the Bexar County jail in the last few weeks. On Mar. 26, Ryan Legg, 36, was found unresponsive inside his living unit while attempting to commit suicide. The officer that found him immediately began CPR until medical staff took over. Legg was pronounced dead at 11:06 p.m.

More information regarding this incident has yet to be released at this time.

This is a developing story.