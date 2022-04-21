ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Convicted Rapist Sexually Assaults Girl In PA: Report

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBfWP_0fGKr3MZ00

A Pennsylvania man who previously served time for raping a woman and failed to register himself as a sex offender has been charged in the sexual assault of a girl, according to a report by Lancaster Online citing court documents.

Anthony James Holley Sr., 41, kissed and fondled the girl while at a home on Poplar Street in Lancaster between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Jan. 6, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by the outlet.

He also failed to register his information with state police as a sex offender once he was released from prison for the previous rape conviction, according to court documents. For that he was charged with nine felonies for “Fail to Register with PSP” and “Fail to Verify Address/Be Photographed,” although he was experiencing homelessness at the time of his arrest, court records show.

He has been charged with three misdemeanors for indecent assault without consent, corruption of minors, and a felony for “unlawful contact with minor- sexual offenses,” according to court records.

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $575,000— $75,000 for the failure to register and $500,000 for the alleged sexual assault— in bail, according to his court dockets.

Holley's preliminary hearing for failing to register with police has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Andrew T. LeFever at 9 a.m. on Apr. 22, and his preliminary hearing for the sexual assault case has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Adam Witkonis on May 2, court records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Lancaster, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, PA
Daily News

Fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania all smiles after being nabbed hours after assaulting cops in NYC

A fugitive child rape suspect who beat up two Midtown cops trying to arrest him is finally in handcuffs — and he’s all smiles. Isaiah Metz, wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania, had a wide grin on his face as police led him in handcuffs out of the Midtown South precinct stationhouse in Manhattan Wednesday to appear in court. Early Tuesday morning, Metz assaulted two officers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Indecent Assault#Sexual Assault#Corruption#Lancaster Online
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
WTGS

Police: Man who impregnated teen daughter captured in Georgia

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fulton County deputies tracked down a Massachusetts child sex crimes suspect over the weekend. According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts contacted FCSO's Scorpion Unit about a man accused of impregnating his 14-year-old daughter who had fled the state.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

School speaks out on behalf of teacher who was brutally attacked by 16-year-old student

A school official has pushed back on the public narrative arround a Las Vegas teacher who was brutally attacked by a student.Last week a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked his teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. Initial reports suggested that the student, identified as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, entered the teacher's room to discuss grades. The discussion escalated to violence when the student allegedly began punching the teacher and then strangled her until she passed out. KTNV reports that the student fled the classroom following the attack but was later arrested at home. Clark County Education Association President...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
257K+
Followers
40K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy