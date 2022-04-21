Post-spring position recap: Can Nebraska replicate the stability it had in ’21 at safety spots?
By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
KHQ Right Now
2 days ago
Spring ball is in the rearview mirror and Nebraska football now moves into the next phase of the offseason. There is plenty of movement on the horizon in the transfer portal around the country, so every team is constantly in at least some state of flux. However, it’s a good time...
The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
The Oklahoma Sooners will kick off the Brent Venables era on Saturday when the team participates in its annual spring game. After an eventful offseason that saw former head coach Lincoln Riley leave for USC and many other stars follow him, the Sooners are now looking to move forward. Oklahoma is fired up for Saturday’s spring game, and the team released a hype video for the contest on Saturday morning.
The investor’s mantra – past performance does not predict future result – may be a cautionary tale for Idaho fans anticipating the Vandals’ kicking off against Washington State to begin the 2022 football season Sept. 3. Much can happen between now and then. “I’m glad it’s...
Spring ball is in the rearview mirror and Nebraska football now moves into the next phase of the offseason. There is plenty of movement on the horizon in the transfer portal around the country, so every team is constantly in at least some state of flux. However, it’s a good time to look at the Husker roster and recap spring developments and forecast the coming weeks and months.
Nebraska has a couple of key defensive recruits on campus this weekend, including a transfer portal defensive lineman who will be taking a visit.
The defensive front is a position of critical need for the Huskers as they head into the summer, particularly after junior Casey Rogers entered the transfer portal earlier this week.
NU is set to host Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew, the Journal Star confirmed, over the...
Clayton Weishuhn was a legend in Texas High School football and he would end dominating at Angelo State to eventually play in the NFL. We are learning Weishuhn was killed in an automobile accident in Texas. Clayton Weishuhn played in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Green Bay...
After signing day in February, recruiting was slow for LSU. Brian Kelly and his staff were still settling in as the calendar turned to the 2023 signing class. Recently, things on the trail have heated up again. It’s usually what happens this time of year as coaches try to get as much work done on those next classes before they have to deal with the daily grind of the season in the fall.
Hopefully you aren’t too attached to the old turf at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium. Because that old turf isn’t attached to the field anymore. The Cornhuskers have finished installing the new turf at their iconic stadium. Their spring practice wound up being the final game played on the turf.
As spring practice schedules for college football teams across the country wind down, Saturday brings a huge slate of scrimmages that will give some big-name brands a chance to showcase their programs. For fans yearning for a taste of college football to bridge the gap between bowl games and the kickoff of the 2022 season, there will be plenty of action to pick from as teams take the field for the final time before the dog days of summer.
SEATTLE – Twitter is not a place. Instagram is not a place. Dylan Morris knows the difference. Last fall, the 6-foot, 202-pound quarterback was the unfortunate face of an offensive implosion – and thus, an easy target. He completed 60.6% of his passes and threw for 2,458 yards with 14 passing touchdowns and three rushing scores.
PULLMAN – From local walk-on to power-conference standout – Armani Marsh’s success story is a result of internal motivation. Now entering the final chapter of his collegiate career, Marsh is an established Pac-12 starter and a captain for Washington State’s secondary at the nickel position. But...
Wayne Taulapapa plays a beautiful game. Though that’s up for interpretation. Taulapapa – a 5-foot-9, 200-pound running back and Virginia transfer – has built a reputation on brutality. He’s more hockey enforcer than home-run hitter – a purveyor of leg-churning, contact-craving 4-yard runs and determined touchdown plunges. His style is purposeful, not picturesque.
NORMAN — OU's spring football game on Saturday served as the first chance for fans to watch the team's retooled roster take to the field.
But Brent Venables was watching how his players stepped off the field.
...
EUGENE — Marcus Mariota testified that his former Oregon Ducks teammate, Doug Brenner, was “more than capable of having an opportunity to play in the NFL” and that he “absolutely” believes in the former offensive lineman’s abilities to protect him as a quarterback. Despite...
The Nebraska men's basketball team added its second transfer of the offseason Thursday when former Alabama forward Juwan Gary announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media. The 6-foot-6, 218-pound Gary started 16 games for the Crimson Tide last season, averaging 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in...
Specifically, the sophomore quarterback made the play of the day on Saturday – rifling a pass into an impossible window that walk-on wide receiver Nick Juran hauled in on a post route for a 46-yard touchdown in an 11-on-11 scrimmage drill. In UW’s 12th spring practice – and its...
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game and what questions (a lot) remain. The biggest change to Nebraska’s defense in the past several weeks didn’t occur during spring ball but actually after the 15-practice session ended. That was defensive lineman Casey Rogers’...
Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning was determined to make the Spring Game a big recruiting tool and so far, it has worked to secure at least one commitment.
Brison Cobbins, a transfer running back out of Missouri Western, a Division II school, was at the Spring Game and announced his commitment to the Ducks after the festivities.
Coming out of Kansas City and Bishop Miege High School, Cobbins rushed for 1,300 yards and 24 TDs as a senior and holds the school record with 4,735 rushing yards.
Oregon hopes Cobbins is the first of many commitments to be secured after an estimated 42,000 fans flocked to Autzen to get their first look at the 2022 team.
1000% COMMITTED🦆🟡🟢 #ScoDucks @CoachDanLanning @JonesgGreg @Locklyn33 pic.twitter.com/MfPdsbKlqi
— Brison Cobbins (@cobbins_brison) April 24, 2022
List
Coaching Quotes: Dan Lanning discusses first game in Autzen, necessary improvements
Texas football sophomore quarterback Hudson Card is expected to see action in the Orange-White game at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Card, who started two games for the Longhorns as a redshirt freshman, is entering his third year as a player in the Texas football program and is competing for the starting quarterback job.
Comments / 0