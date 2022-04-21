ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

How To Care For Nails Affected By Psoriatic Arthritis

By K. Cossey
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most people with psoriatic arthritis will see their nail beds go through changes, but if this happens to you, there are fortunately some ways to deal with...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Vegan diet eases arthritis pain, finds new study

A low-fat vegan diet, without calorie restrictions, improves joint pain in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, according to a new study conducted by researchers at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine. Study participants also experienced weight loss and improved cholesterol levels. "A...
WEIGHT LOSS
verywellhealth.com

9 Ways to Manage Anxiety Caused by Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a disease that causes painful swelling when the immune system attacks healthy cells. It is classified as both an autoimmune disease and an inflammatory disease. There is a link between rheumatoid arthritis and mental health, as people with RA are at an increased risk of conditions,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis in the Jaw: What to Know

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an inflammatory condition that occurs when your body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own cells. RA commonly affects joints throughout the body, including the jaw. Rheumatoid arthritis causes inflammation, which leads to redness, swelling, pain, warmth, and stiffness in the affected areas. This article discusses RA...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psoriatic Arthritis#The Nails#Color Changes#Skin Disease#The Mayo Clinic#Webmd
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Chattanooga Daily News

Woman claims she spent a year trying to convince doctors there was something wrong with her body after her severe stomach pain and swelling was dismissed as stress and acid reflux

The 47-year-old woman says she reportedly spent one year having her severe stomach pain and other symptoms dismissed by doctors as anxiety and acid reflux. Unfortunately, she was eventually diagnosed with rare form of disease. The elementary school teacher said that she has always been a really healthy person. Two years ago, she began getting severe stomach pain and night sweats at night and saw a doctor about the issues. Her concerns were dismissed by the doctors. The unfortunate woman then went to see another doctor, who also dismissed it as nothing serious, suggesting that she pulled a muscle and prescribing her a muscle relaxer. The brave woman didn’t accept the diagnosis and insisted she get more tests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
SCIENCE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy