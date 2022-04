Namibia’s nascent oil industry sees a window of 10 years to get going before the move toward net-zero emissions makes it too late to develop further discoveries. The arid and sparsely populated country that neighbors South Africa has hopes of being the next big frontier for oil after significant offshore finds by TotalEnergies SE and Shell Plc in February. But in an industry that’s keeping a lid on spending, diverting investment into clean energy and pledging to eliminate carbon dioxide by 2050, the clock is ticking for developing nations that hope to monetize untapped resources.

