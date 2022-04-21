Man shot, killed in crossfire while sitting in car in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia detectives are searching for the person who shot and killed an innocent man sitting in his car Wednesday morning, a man who was caught in the crossfire.

Police said Marvin Leslie, 64, was sitting behind the wheel of his brown-colored Ford Expedition on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 22nd Street in North Philadelphia, while two other men were standing on the sidewalk near his passenger seat window.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, investigators said a dark-colored SUV pulled up, and someone inside the SUV began firing at one of the two men talking on the sidewalk. They said the target ducked behind the victim's car.

A bullet went through the Ford Expedition and struck Leslie in the head. Leslie was rushed to the hospital, and died a few hours later.

Sources say the target of the shooting jumped in a sedan and took off.

Detectives are searching for surveillance video to find the SUV the shooter was in, and they are also looking to speak with the targeted man for more information.

Philadelphia anti-violence, crime reporting and victim support resources:

24-hour mental health crisis line from the City of Philadelphia: 215-685-6440

Crime reporting victim services:

- Center City: 215-665-9680

- East: 215-426-4810

- North Central: 215-763-3280

- Northeast: 215-332-3888

- Northwest: 215-438-4410

- South: 215-551-3360

- West/Southwest: 215-748-7780

