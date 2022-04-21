ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Young backs bill to protect public housing residents from lead in drinking water

indianapublicradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) is sponsoring a bill to protect people living in public housing from lead in drinking water. Among other things, the proposed bill – Get the Lead Out of Assisted Housing Act – would require those who maintain public housing to test for lead, notify residents if...

indianapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

GOP candidate sends campaign message claiming ‘your child’ is scheduled for ‘gender reassignment surgery’

A campaign fundraising message from a Republican congressional candidate in Michigan baselessly accuses President Joe Biden of “forcing” young children to learn about “gender reassignment surgeries,” directing text message recipients to an appointment confirmation for “your child” to receive a “gender reassignment surgery tomorrow at 9am.”The message from the campaign of state Senator Tom Barrett – who is seeking the GOP nomination in the state’s 7th congressional district race for the US House of Representatives – asks recipients whether they wish to “CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies” by...
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
MarketWatch

Duke Energy proposes fuel cost increase in South Carolina that would raise residential electric bills by 8.3%

Duke Energy Corp. DUK, +0.21% subsidiary Duke Energy Progress has filed for an increase in the fuel costs used to generate electricity used to power homes and business in South Carolina, which if approved would boost residential electric bills in South Carolina by an average of 8.3%, or $10.15 per month. The utility company said it made the filing with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina, as part of an annual adjustment of actual costs, and said it "makes not profit" from the fuel component of rates. Duke said if the proposal is approved, starting July 1, the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month would see their bills increase to $133.01 from $122.86, and 8.3% increase, while commercial customers would see an average increase of 9.5% and industrial customers would see an increase of 12.1%. "The sharp increase in commodity prices contributed to a $32 million under-recovery across the prior year, as fuel prices climbed sharply right after the company's annual filing," Duke said. Duke Energy's stock, which was little changed in morning trading, has rallied 12.1% over the past three months, while the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Bottled Water#Housing Act#Hud
CNET

Solar Water Heaters: Switch to This Alternative to Save Energy (and Money)

Rising prices and what often feels like an energy crisis might mean you're paying more attention to how your home uses energy. If you want to save some money on your bills, start with your water heater. That unassuming boiler in your basement can use 14% to 18% or your home's monthly energy budget, according to the Department of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

EPA Plans Tool to Help Track Environmental Equity Investments

The EPA is building an online “dashboard” to help community advocates and others more easily track federal investments by the Biden administration that are supposed to benefit disadvantaged communities, an agency official said Wednesday. The dashboard’s development comes as environmental justice advocates and others question how to gauge...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Study: Low-producing oil wells cause 50% of methane emissions

Low-producing oil and gas wells are to blame for roughly half of the methane emitted from all U.S. well sites, despite making up 6 percent of the country’s total production, according to new research published this week. The study, published in Nature Communications, is the first comprehensive look at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Time for Biden to clean up coal’s dirty reputation

Liberals and environmental activists have convinced most Americans that coal is a dirty word. President Joe Biden seems to be on the same page. Campaigning for the White House, Biden pledged, "I guarantee you we're going to end fossil fuels." One problem?. While privileged elites in places such as New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar says no border community wants Title 42 lifted and accuses the Biden administration of 'listening to immigration advocates' over frontline agents and sending 'mixed messages'

Border district Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar accused the Biden administration of 'listening to immigration activists' more than lawmakers and agents at the border. The Texas lawmaker told Fox News Sunday that he has communicated to the White House that it should keep Title 42 in place until the public health emergency from the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted – at the earliest.
CONGRESS & COURTS

