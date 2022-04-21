ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Former Philly cop charged in beating of woman amid civil unrest following Wallace death

By Eric Walter, Nina Baratti
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A former officer fired from the Philadelphia Police Department last June is under arrest and charged in connection to the violent assault of a woman and her teenage nephew at the scene of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr. , in 2020.

District Attorney Larry Krasner on Thursday announced the charges against former officer Darren Kardos, including aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

In the early hours of Oct. 27, 2020, amid civil unrest in the wake of Wallace’s controversial death days earlier, Rickia Young was in her car with her 2-year-old son and 16-year-old nephew. While Young was driving east on Chestnut Street, ahead of protester and police activity at 52nd Street, Krasner says, a Philadelphia police officer directed her to back up and make a U-turn.

"As Ms. Young was attempting to comply, several officers ran
toward Rickia Young's vehicle, hitting and rocking the vehicle, and attempting to open the door," Krasner said.

Kardos allegedly broke through a window with a metal baton.

"Kardos is also accused of pulling the victim out of the vehicle by her hair, after which she was struck by fists, batons, and a number of unknown objects. And she was maced,” Krasner said.

The moment was captured on cellphone video.

Young was arrested by police, separated from her toddler for hours, and then released. She was never charged. She had to receive medical treatment for her injuries.

Young settled with the city last summer for $2 million , but her lawyers filed another lawsuit against the Fraternal Order of Police for tweeting a picture of her son that night, falsely claiming he was wandering around barefoot until he was rescued by officers. The post was later deleted.

Kardos’ next court appearance is scheduled for next week.

