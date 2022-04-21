Pilots To Attempt First-Ever Midair 'Plane Swap' Stunt In Arizona

Photo: Michael Clark / Red Bull Content Pool

Two pilots will attempt a never-before-seen "plane swap" this weekend in Arizona .

Luke Aikins , 48, and Andy Farrington , 39, are cousins, skydivers and pilots who are part of the Red Bull Air Force aviation crew, according to USA TODAY .

The cousin duo will attempt the first-ever trick by flying their planes as close as possible before nosediving at 14,000 feet. The plane engines will then stop thanks to a custom-made feature that will "hold the planes in a controlled descent" at 140 mph. Each pilot will then eject and skydive into each other's plane to finish landing the planes.

The goal is for the trick to be completed in 40 seconds, according to Red Bull .

Here's what Aikins said about the trick in a statement from Red Bull:

"Plane Swap is the pinnacle of my career, and my goal is to inspire the world and show that anything is possible. You can set your mind on something that at times seems wild, crazy and unattainable, but through ambition and creativity, you can make it happen."

You can watch Aikins and Farrington attempt this stunt on a Hulu-exclusive livestream and the free Red Bull TV app on Sunday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET. To read more about the science behind the "plane swap," click here .