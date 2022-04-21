ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Jaqueline Avant’s Killer Gets Triple-Digit Jail Sentence

By Christopher Smith
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQi00_0fGKnSfj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420nh3_0fGKnSfj00

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

The man responsible for killing Jaqueline Avant , wife of iconic entertainment mogul Clarence Avant , has been given a hefty sentence of life in state prison according to authorities.

On Tuesday (April 19), a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated that Aariel Maynor was given a sentence of 190 years in prison. Maynor pleaded guilty last month in court to first-degree murder, attempted murder, firearm possession, and residential burglary. The 30-year-old broke into the Avant family’s Beverly Hills residence on December 1, 2021, with the intent to rob the place.

Maynor e shot Mrs. Avant in the back with a rifle, then he shot the couple’s security guard, according to the given testimony. Maynor was apprehended after initiating another home invasion in Hollywood Hills, where he wound up shooting himself in the process.

“Today marks the end of a tragic case that rocked our community. Because of a completely senseless act, Los Angeles lost Jacqueline Avant, a community leader, and philanthropist. Her murder sent shockwaves through our community, prompting fear, concern, and a tremendous sense of loss,” Gascón said in the release. “This sentence and conclusion of this case also prevents a painful and lengthy process of trial for the Avant family, a process that can be traumatizing. There was never any doubt that we were going to pursue this case rigorously, this case shocks us all. Our office has, and will continue to, seek to hold accountable those who cause grievous harm in our communities.” Jaqueline Avant was a celebrated philanthropist, which became her passion after being an elementary school tutor and model. The 81-year-old was also a former president of Neighbors of Watts, an organization that held benefits to raise money for child-care centers which were well attended by numerous celebrities.

The sentence handed down by Judge Kathryn Solorzano was in accordance with the state’s three-strikes law for repeat offenders as Maynor was on parole at the time of the murder.

In the memorandum detailing the sentencing, Beverly Hills police officers revealed that Maynor had done research on the Avant home and looked up how to use an AR-15 assault rifle on his cellphone. The memorandum also offered recorded details of a phone call Maynor made to a friend from jail, in which he spoke about his intent to take $50,000 from the home and laughed about the notoriety he had gotten due to the case.

Photo: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Canyon News

Aariel Maynor Sentenced To Life In Prison

BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday, April 19, that Aariel Maynor, 30, who is responsible for fatally shooting philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, 81, in December 2021 was sentenced to life in prison. Jacqueline, who was married to music executive Clarence Avant, 90, was fatally shot by Maynor who broke into their hope by shattering a sliding window on December 1, 2021.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

LAPD arrests 1, seeks 1 in Melrose robbery attempt

Authorities have arrested a man for an attempted robbery in Melrose and are now seeking the public’s help identifying a second suspect involved in the incident. Police identified and arrested one of the suspects they believe to be responsible for shooting at a victim at a Melrose District business during an attempted robbery, the Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Avant
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
KTLA

Man killed, woman injured in south L.A. shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of south Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of 79th and Hoover streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occured. First responders arrived on scene and found a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sentencing#Murder
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy