Squatters move into 2 rental homes, change locks, police say

By Melissa Moon, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Memphis police say a pair of squatters moved their belongings into two Tennessee rental properties and changed the doorknobs and locks to one of the houses.

Kandi Walker and Octavious Dean were arrested Wednesday after property managers discovered they were living in the homes in a Parkway Village neighborhood, police said.

Squatters dismembered woman, lived in Las Vegas home where she died, police say

Police said they were called to Almo Avenue to one of the properties after a rental manager noticed several items outside the house. They said a neighbor told the manager a man and woman were inside the house squatting.

(Credit: WREG)

David Sehar said he saw Dean run onto the porch and grab a backpack and he was able to take a picture of Dean before he ran away.

Neighbors told Sehar that Walker had been there earlier in the day and left her belongings inside.

A bright yellow “no trespassing” sign is now posted to the front door.

(Credit: WREG)

Police said Dean and Walker were also squatting inside another house on Randy Lane just 300 feet away.

(Credit: WREG)

Officers said Kelli Bouland went to her property on Randy Lane, discovered furniture inside the house, and found that the doorknobs and locks had been changed.

Bouland said she had to break a window to enter the house.

She said Walker and Dean were both inside the house, and Dean came outside yelling and cursing at her.

Officer finds alligator at apartment occupied by squatters
(Credit: WREG)

Neighbors on Randy Lane said they knew someone had moved into the house and believed the couple had been there for about two months.

Walker and Dean are charged with residential burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police have not said if there was any damage to the houses.

