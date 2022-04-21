ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

Italian restaurant to open in North Alabama

By William Thornton
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
A Kentucky-based Italian restaurant chain is planning on opening its fourth Alabama location next week. Fazoli’s will begin serving next Tuesday, at 2609 Gault Ave....

