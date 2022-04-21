Italian restaurant to open in North Alabama
A Kentucky-based Italian restaurant chain is planning on opening its fourth Alabama location next week. Fazoli’s will begin serving next Tuesday, at 2609 Gault Ave....www.al.com
A Kentucky-based Italian restaurant chain is planning on opening its fourth Alabama location next week. Fazoli’s will begin serving next Tuesday, at 2609 Gault Ave....www.al.com
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1