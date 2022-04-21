ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Post-spring position recap: Can Nebraska replicate the stability it had in ’21 at safety spots?

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BHuP_0fGKnFRW00

Spring ball is in the rearview mirror and Nebraska football now moves into the next phase of the offseason.

There is plenty of movement on the horizon in the transfer portal around the country, so every team is constantly in at least some state of flux. However, it’s a good time to look at the Husker roster and recap spring developments and forecast the coming weeks and months.

We continue today with the defense:

Safeties/nickels

What we learned this spring: Secondary coach Travis Fisher in the final days of spring ball identified five Nebraska defensive backs in particular who have shown the sort of overall mental and physical approach he's looking for: Marques Buford, Tommi Hill, Myles Farmer, Quinton Newsome and DeShon Singleton.

Veteran Husker DL Casey Rogers entering NCAA transfer portal

All of his defensive backs have the proper "dog" mentality, Fisher said, “but those are the guys who stand out to me right now.”

Of those five, three are clear-cut safeties: Buford, Farmer and Singleton.

If you're trying to identify the 2022 starting safeties, a safe bet would be Farmer and Buford.

Farmer, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound fourth-year sophomore, played in every game of the 2021 season and started the final four. He totaled a career-high 30 tackles while making one interception and one fumble recovery.

Buford, a 5-11, 190-pound second-year sophomore, is a fast riser in the program. A native of DeSoto, Texas, Buford put himself on the field every game last season as a true freshman largely through his willingness to contribute on special teams. After seeing action on special teams as one of two Husker true freshmen to play in the season opener, he made his defensive debut against Fordham in the second game, and he also saw action in the secondary against Buffalo in the third game.

Singleton is a recent addition from Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.

Don't count out fourth-year sophomore Noa Pola-Gates in the safety discussion.

Meanwhile, Isaac Gifford (third-year sophomore) and Chris Kolarevic (senior) asserted themselves at the nickel position.

Post-spring position recap: Who fills out the two-deep at ILB once everybody is healthy?

Questions remaining: Can Nebraska possibly replicate the stability it had last season in veteran safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke? Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has said the duo needed little to no coaching, such were their practice habits and attention to detail when it came to game preparation.

How does Nebraska make up for the lost versatility of JoJo Domann at the nickel position? He played in 10 games last season before undergoing season-ending hand surgery. At the time of his injury, he ranked eighth in the Big Ten in both tackles for loss (nine) and tackles overall (72).

Quotable: Fisher during the late stages of spring practice: "This kind of gives me exactly what I need to know going into the summer. When I get to fall camp (in late July), I'll already know who's playing. I'm getting ready for the first game, that's what I'm doing. In that first game, as soon as that offense gets in formation, those guys in the secondary (need to be) calling out exactly what it is before the ball's even snapped.

"But I find out in the spring who's going to play football in the fall."

Best-case scenario: Farmer continues to make steady progress at safety, and Buford's rapid rise continues. Coaches clearly are enamored with Buford's versatility (he also could play corner or nickel) and high level of aggression. The 6-3, 205-pound Singleton is intriguing because of his length, speed and overall athleticism. As usual, Fisher's secondary appears to be solid.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

WATCH: Oklahoma drops hype video as Sooners kick off Brent Venables era with spring game

The Oklahoma Sooners will kick off the Brent Venables era on Saturday when the team participates in its annual spring game. After an eventful offseason that saw former head coach Lincoln Riley leave for USC and many other stars follow him, the Sooners are now looking to move forward. Oklahoma is fired up for Saturday’s spring game, and the team released a hype video for the contest on Saturday morning.
NORMAN, OK
CBS Sports

College football spring games 2022: Texas, USC, Notre Dame, LSU headline schedule this weekend

As spring practice schedules for college football teams across the country wind down, Saturday brings a huge slate of scrimmages that will give some big-name brands a chance to showcase their programs. For fans yearning for a taste of college football to bridge the gap between bowl games and the kickoff of the 2022 season, there will be plenty of action to pick from as teams take the field for the final time before the dog days of summer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Nebraska State
Wyoming News

sheridan photo 4-21

UW inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan gives instructions during spring practice. He graduated in 1982 from Grand Valley State (Allendale, Mich.), where he was a three-year starter at linebacker.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Fisher
The Exponent

Post-spring position recap: Quinton Newsome is a budding leader on NU's defense, but who's CB2?

Spring ball is in the rearview mirror and Nebraska football now moves into the next phase of the offseason. There is plenty of movement on the horizon in the transfer portal around the country, so every team is constantly in at least some state of flux. However, it’s a good time to look at the Husker roster and recap spring developments and forecast the coming weeks and months.
LINCOLN, NE
Wyoming News

Recruiting notes: A weekend portal DL visitor and Malachi Coleman's latest big day

Nebraska has a couple of key defensive recruits on campus this weekend, including a transfer portal defensive lineman who will be taking a visit. The defensive front is a position of critical need for the Huskers as they head into the summer, particularly after junior Casey Rogers entered the transfer portal earlier this week. NU is set to host Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew, the Journal Star confirmed, over the...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Recapping LSU's recent recruiting wins under Brian Kelly

After signing day in February, recruiting was slow for LSU. Brian Kelly and his staff were still settling in as the calendar turned to the 2023 signing class. Recently, things on the trail have heated up again. It’s usually what happens this time of year as coaches try to get as much work done on those next classes before they have to deal with the daily grind of the season in the fall.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#American Football#College Football#Dl
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Has New Turf Inside Memorial Stadium

Hopefully you aren’t too attached to the old turf at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium. Because that old turf isn’t attached to the field anymore. The Cornhuskers have finished installing the new turf at their iconic stadium. Their spring practice wound up being the final game played on the turf.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Oklahoman

New running backs, offensive line depth and what to watch for at Oklahoma State football's spring finale

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team will conclude spring practice on Saturday with the annual spring finale, set for 1 p.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium. Though the event will be in practice format rather than that of a game, fans will get the chance to watch everything from one-on-one drills to seven-on-seven competition and some 11-on-11 scrimmaging.
STILLWATER, OK
saturdaytradition.com

Biggest takeaways from Rutgers' spring game

The spring season is in the books in Piscataway. Friday night, Rutgers held its annual spring game to close out its schedule of 15 practices as it prepares for the 2022 season. The Scarlet Knights are coming off their first bowl appearance since 2014 and are hoping to build off that success.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

Missouri's offense struggles in loss to No. 22 LSU

No. 22 LSU quieted Missouri baseball’s offense in a 5-3 victory Thursday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Ma’Khail Hilliard pitched a gem, allowing two runs on seven hits in a career-high seven innings. While Missouri’s offense was struggling, Spencer Miles found mixed success pitching. Miles was good for most of the game, but he was haunted by one man. In the first inning, Miles quickly got two outs looking to make...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Wyoming News

MU wrestling signs Kansas state champion Fisher

Missouri wrestling added another name to its heralded program Thursday. Coach Brian Smith announced via Twitter the club would be adding three-time Kansas state champion Jerrdon Fisher out of Goddard High School to the 2022 signing class. Fisher helped Goddard win its eighth straight Class 5A title in 2021-22, placing first at 152 pounds. He also claimed the state crown in 2021 and 2020. ...
MISSOURI STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy