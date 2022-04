MILWAUKEE (WISN) - The mother of a 3-month-old baby says two teenagers she let into her home took her son, and she wants them to get the maximum punishment. Back in his mother’s arms, everything is all right with 3-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr. after his kidnapping Wednesday in Milwaukee led to an Amber Alert. Two teenage girls, ages 14 and 16, were arrested 11 hours after the alert at a house where they were hiding with Anthony, police say.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 28 DAYS AGO