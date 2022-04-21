ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk vows to 'defeat the spam bots' or 'die trying' if Twitter bid succeeds

By Sarah Rumpf
FOXBusiness
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk said Thursday he would eliminate spam bots from Twitter if his bid for the social media succeeds so that only real humans can use the platform. "If our twitter bid succeeds,...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spam#Bots#Tesla Inc Ceo#Dogecoin
AOL Corp

Twitter board gets an 'F' for dealing with Elon Musk: former SEC chairman

Twitter's board (TWTR) is doing a terrible job handling the Elon Musk situation, said former SEC chairman Harvey Pitt. "I would give Twitter's board an F," Pitt said on Yahoo Finance Live. "I believe under the circumstances, they needed to check out whether this was a real bid. If it were a real bid, then they needed to do what was in the best interest of their shareholders. This is a price that hadn't been seen in quite some time. The number is at least a legitimate frame of reference and the board's unwillingness to treat it seriously strikes me as worthy of a poor grade."
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fast Company

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter because he can’t buy the whole internet

When Elon Musk filed an offer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday morning to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share—or a total of just over $40 billion, in cash—the millions of users and other executives that follow his every move online began celebrating and fantasizing about what the platform would look like under his command.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums

Sometimes the world today seems impossibly polarized and every news item boiled down to a story of good versus evil. President Putin versus President Zelenksy. School teachers versus pedophile-obsessed conspiracy theorists. Reproductive rights versus the State of Texas. But other times, the most odious creatures of public and political life suddenly turn on each other — like the thin-skinned rich idiot deathmatch going down between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner. All we need now is for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marine Le Pen, and Boris Johnson to jump in and we’ve got ourselves a rumble.After throwing a fit and...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy