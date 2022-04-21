Elon Musk vows to 'defeat the spam bots' or 'die trying' if Twitter bid succeeds

Twitter's board (TWTR) is doing a terrible job handling the Elon Musk situation, said former SEC chairman Harvey Pitt. "I would give Twitter's board an F," Pitt said on Yahoo Finance Live. "I believe under the circumstances, they needed to check out whether this was a real bid. If it were a real bid, then they needed to do what was in the best interest of their shareholders. This is a price that hadn't been seen in quite some time. The number is at least a legitimate frame of reference and the board's unwillingness to treat it seriously strikes me as worthy of a poor grade."

