Tolton freshman named in ESPN’s top-25 players for class of 2025

By Nathalie Jones
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Father Tolton basketball's Aaron Rowe came in at No. 15 in ESPN's inaugural list of top-25 players...

The Spun

Punishment Announced For College Pitcher Who Tackled Hitter

Earlier this week, a college baseball game turned ugly when a pitcher tackled an opposing player after he hit a home run. In the top of the sixth inning of an NJCAA game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford, Josh Phillips of NCTC hit a go-ahead home run. As he rounded the bases, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward charged from the mound and tackled Phillips.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
KSNT News

Mitch Lightfoot is a KU record holder

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Super-senior Mitch Lightfoot has his name on top of KU men’s basketball’s win list. Lightfoot is the winningest player in KU basketball history. Through his six seasons at Kansas, the Jayhawks won 171 games. That includes two Big 12 tournament championships and the 2022 national championship. Before Lightfoot, Tyrel Reed held the […]
LAWRENCE, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Division II RB transfer Brison Cobbins commits to Oregon

Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning was determined to make the Spring Game a big recruiting tool and so far, it has worked to secure at least one commitment. Brison Cobbins, a transfer running back out of Missouri Western, a Division II school, was at the Spring Game and announced his commitment to the Ducks after the festivities. Coming out of Kansas City and Bishop Miege High School, Cobbins rushed for 1,300 yards and 24 TDs as a senior and holds the school record with 4,735 rushing yards. Oregon hopes Cobbins is the first of many commitments to be secured after an estimated 42,000 fans flocked to Autzen to get their first look at the 2022 team. 1000% COMMITTED🦆🟡🟢 #ScoDucks @CoachDanLanning @JonesgGreg @Locklyn33 pic.twitter.com/MfPdsbKlqi — Brison Cobbins (@cobbins_brison) April 24, 2022 List Coaching Quotes: Dan Lanning discusses first game in Autzen, necessary improvements
OREGON STATE
KMOV

SLU hires Ryenn Micaletti as new associate head coach

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New head women’s basketball coach Rebecca Tillett brought her longtime partner to the Billikens women’s basketball coaching staff Friday. Ryenn Micaletti has been named the new associate head coach for the team. She and Tillett will work together for the fourth time after coaching at Longwood University, the United States Naval Academy, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

No. 24 Maryland sweeps doubleheader over Illinois baseball

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After an offensive outburst on Friday night, Illinois could not keep up with ranked Maryland on Saturday losing both games of a doubleheader 13-9 and 7-4. Justin Janas tied the first game up with a triple before being brought home on an infield single by Jacob Campbell for the Illini to take […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

