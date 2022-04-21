Tolton freshman named in ESPN’s top-25 players for class of 2025

Earlier this week, a college baseball game turned ugly when a pitcher tackled an opposing player after he hit a home run. In the top of the sixth inning of an NJCAA game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford, Josh Phillips of NCTC hit a go-ahead home run. As he rounded the bases, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward charged from the mound and tackled Phillips.
Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
Jarron Coleman was an important part of Missouri‘s men’s basketball team last season, but the Tigers may not have the guard on their roster in 2022-2023. Per On3’s Matt Zenitz, Coleman has made the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and explore his playing options ahead of next season.
The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
Clayton Weishuhn was a legend in Texas High School football and he would end dominating at Angelo State to eventually play in the NFL. We are learning Weishuhn was killed in an automobile accident in Texas. Clayton Weishuhn played in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Green Bay...
Some NFL teams reportedly have some “off-field” concerns about one of the top quarterback options in this year’s draft class. NFL teams aren’t sure about former Ole Miss standout quarterback Matt Corral. An anonymous NFL offensive coordinator shared some of these concerns with NFL insider Albert Breer.
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Super-senior Mitch Lightfoot has his name on top of KU men’s basketball’s win list. Lightfoot is the winningest player in KU basketball history. Through his six seasons at Kansas, the Jayhawks won 171 games. That includes two Big 12 tournament championships and the 2022 national championship. Before Lightfoot, Tyrel Reed held the […]
LAWRENCE — Add Christian Braun to the list of Kansas basketball players who’ve entered the NBA draft process, as he announced Sunday he has declared while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.
Braun may still be a part of the Jayhawks’ roster when the 2022-23 season tips off later this year. But, at this point, he’s...
ST. LOUIS — One thing new Missouri men's basketball head coach Dennis Gates is not short on is confidence. The Chicago native has arrived in Columbia and promptly began restocking the cupboard, and getting fans fired up for the new era. Once recruited by Mizzou legend Norm Stewart, Gates...
Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning was determined to make the Spring Game a big recruiting tool and so far, it has worked to secure at least one commitment.
Brison Cobbins, a transfer running back out of Missouri Western, a Division II school, was at the Spring Game and announced his commitment to the Ducks after the festivities.
Coming out of Kansas City and Bishop Miege High School, Cobbins rushed for 1,300 yards and 24 TDs as a senior and holds the school record with 4,735 rushing yards.
Oregon hopes Cobbins is the first of many commitments to be secured after an estimated 42,000 fans flocked to Autzen to get their first look at the 2022 team.
Missouri men's basketball has found its third assistant coach from the same place it found its point guard. Dennis Gates has hired Kyle Smithpeters as his third assistant coach, MU announced Thursday afternoon. Smithpeters was the head coach of John A. Logan Community College for the last 10 seasons, which...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New head women’s basketball coach Rebecca Tillett brought her longtime partner to the Billikens women’s basketball coaching staff Friday. Ryenn Micaletti has been named the new associate head coach for the team. She and Tillett will work together for the fourth time after coaching at Longwood University, the United States Naval Academy, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
A recent mock draft had the Kansas City Chiefs selecting wide receiver Jahan Dotson from Penn State. This makes a lot of sense for plenty of reasons. Obviously, after losing Tyreek Hill, the team will be in the market for a wide receiver. However, with the pick that they got...
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After an offensive outburst on Friday night, Illinois could not keep up with ranked Maryland on Saturday losing both games of a doubleheader 13-9 and 7-4. Justin Janas tied the first game up with a triple before being brought home on an infield single by Jacob Campbell for the Illini to take […]
