ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sierra Canyon Forward Evan Manjikian Commits to UCLA Men's Basketball as Walk-On

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tydGb_0fGKlRrQ00

Manjikian, a current teammate of incoming All-American Amari Bailey, will replace Logan Cremonesi at the end of the Bruins' bench.

View the original article to see embedded media.

With one walk-on walking out the door, the Bruins have added another.

Class of 2022 forward Evan Manjikian committed to UCLA men's basketball as a preferred walk-on Thursday morning, he announced in an Instagram post. Manjikian is two years removed from transferring from Crescenta Valley (CA) to Sierra Canyon (CA), and now he'll be playing under and even larger spotlight in Westwood.

Manjikian's commitment comes less than two weeks removed from walk-on forward Logan Cremonesi entering the transfer portal, meaning the Bruins now have an immediate replacement at the end of the bench.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manjikian, a 6-foot-7 stretch four, has a similar build and profile to the departing Cremonesi. Guard Russell Stong is returning for a fifth season, keeping UCLA's number of walk-ons as two.

Between Manjikian, Stong and Cremonesi, the Bruins' walk-ons under coach Mick Cronin have exclusively come from headliner local high schools. Stong went to Crespi Carmelite (CA) in Encino, Cremonesi went to Mater Dei (CA) in Santa Ana and Manjikian is from Los Angeles.

That trend goes beyond the Cronin era, too, with former Sierra Canyon guard Joseph Wallace walking on back in 2017.

Manjikian averaged roughly four points and four rebounds per game for the Trailblazers his senior year, and he does not have a profile on 247Sports, Rivals or ESPN. However, Crescenta Valley coach Shawn Zargarian told the LA Daily News in February that Manjikian could have been in the Pacific League MVP race had he stayed put and not transferred to Sierra Canyon.

While at Sierra Canyon, Manjikian was teammates with UCLA-bound combo guard and McDonald's All-American Amari Bailey, in addition to Bronny James, Shy Odom, Isaiah Elohim and other nationally-ranked prospects.

As a walk-on, Manjikian's arrival won't impact scholarship numbers or the decisions of other Bruins considering a return next season. With guard Johnny Juzang and guard/forward Peyton Watson declaring for the NBA Draft and guard/forward Jake Kyman transferring to Wyoming, UCLA can officially fit incoming freshmen guard Amari Bailey, center Adem Bona and guard Dylan Andrews under the limit.

Guard Jules Bernard is currently in the NBA Draft pool, but he preserved his eligibility and could still come back even with Manjikian added to the roster.

Forward Cody Riley – another Sierra Canyon alum – center Myles Johnson, guard David Singleton and point guard Tyger Campbell have yet to publicize their plans for next season, but they are expected to lock in their decisions within the week.

Regardless, the Bruins will have at least four new faces arriving on campus over the summer – three national blue chips and a walk-on who has a history of playing alongside them.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories : UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Connor McCaffery Announces Decision On His Basketball Future

The Iowa Hawkeyes are expected to lose a few key playmakers from their 2021-22 roster. The good news, however, is that Connor McCaffery will return for another season. On Thursday night, McCaffery announced his decision to return to Iowa on his Twitter account. He posted a video with this caption: “Let’s run it back.”
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
College Basketball
City
Canyon, CA
City
Encino, CA
Local
California College Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Fans Are Calling For 1 NBA Player To Be Suspended After Cheap Shot

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz took the floor for the third game in their Western Conference playoff series. Once again, the Mavericks stepped on the court without their best player. Luka Doncic continues to recover from an injury he suffered in the final regular season game, but should be back at some point during the series.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adem Bona
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Tyger Campbell
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe sends definitive message to Shaedon Sharpe

While Shaedon Sharpe will likely never suit up in a Kentucky uniform, his Wildcat teammate and Wooden Award-winning big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been advocating for his return with the hopes to become one of the most dominant teams in the country next season. “He is definitely a bucket,” Tshiebwe...
LEXINGTON, KY
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn Sits Courtside at Utah Jazz Game in Cream Outfit Alongside Floyd Mayweather & Dwyane Wade

Click here to read the full article. Lindsey Vonn made an appearance in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday night to sit courtside for a Utah Jazz basketball game. Vonn wore a head-to-toe cream ensemble for the outing, consisting of a tank top, matching pants and cashmere cardigan. The retired Olympic skier wore cream padded strap sandals to complete the look. During the game, Vonn could be seen mingling with former NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki, along with boxer Floyd Mayweather. “Meetings,” she captioned on Instagram with a photo of the group. It was seemingly a nod to sports and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Bruins#Sierra Canyon Forward#Ucla Men S Basketball#All American#Crespi Carmelite
NJ.com

At 85, former Knicks great is still kicking up a storm with documentary

It was a time when the NCAA and the NIT could never be accused of being colorblind. No non-white team had ever been invited to their invitation-only block parties. Meanwhile, down in Nashville, Tenn., a man named John McClendon had begun an incredible coaching career at what was then named Tennessee A&I College. Recognized as the first African American basketball coach at a predominantly white university and the first African American head coach in any professional sport, McClendon didn’t know it just yet, but a teenaged Renaissance man-in-training, was playing in a high school basketball game that would change both of their lives.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Haley, Hanna Cavinder Announce Transfer Destination

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have decided to go across the country to continue their collegiate careers. Haley posted on her Twitter account that she and her sister Hanna have committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Per On3Sports, the twins have cashed in on NIL Deals (what college athlete hasn’t?) with Boost...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Lakers: Former LA Coach Named As Potential Candidate for Sacramento Kings Job

View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers aren't the only west coast team searching for a new head coach. A franchise that isn't unfamiliar with irrelevance is looking for their eighth head coach since 2014. A recent report listed former Lakers head coach Mike D'Antoni as a candidate to take over for the Sacramento Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
748
Followers
861
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy