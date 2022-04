The entryway is one of the most important yet easily neglected areas in home decorating. It's a space that faces constant movement and traffic, and therefore can sometimes feel like it doesn't need as much attention as other parts of your home when it comes to looking as pristine as possible. Yet to do so would be a shame: The entryway, after all, is the place that guests and visitors usually see first once they enter.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO