Hanson, MA

Beloved State Police K9 Rocky passes away

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFhku_0fGKl1F100
MSP K9 Rocky (Massachusetts State Police)

The Massachusetts State Police announced on Thursday afternoon the passing of their K9 Rocky, who retired last October.

Rocky was a loyal partner to Trooper Jason Vital for 10 years. The duo famously located a missing autistic boy in Hanson in June of 2016.

That night, Rocky checked multiple backyards and alerted troopers when he found the 11-year-old in a thick brush near a set of train tracks.

K9 Rocky was a hard worker and a faithful companion, according to State Police. He will be dearly missed by his family at home and his MSP family with whom he served.

