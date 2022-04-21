Beloved State Police K9 Rocky passes away

MSP K9 Rocky (Massachusetts State Police)

The Massachusetts State Police announced on Thursday afternoon the passing of their K9 Rocky, who retired last October.

Rocky was a loyal partner to Trooper Jason Vital for 10 years. The duo famously located a missing autistic boy in Hanson in June of 2016.

That night, Rocky checked multiple backyards and alerted troopers when he found the 11-year-old in a thick brush near a set of train tracks.

K9 Rocky was a hard worker and a faithful companion, according to State Police. He will be dearly missed by his family at home and his MSP family with whom he served.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group