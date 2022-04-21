ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

PHOTOS: Alcohol impairment goggles driving challenge on university campus

WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHvpq_0fGKksbY00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The UIS Police Department hosted a Fatal Vision Alcohol Impairment Goggles driving challenge on Thursday.

The challenge was a part of the Springfest event.

Officials said the driving challenge helped to teach students about the effects of driving while intoxicated, as they tried to avoid hitting orange cones on the course.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsBlg_0fGKksbY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c56Xf_0fGKksbY00
Photo courtesy: Facebook page of University of Illinois at Springfield.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tNQ3_0fGKksbY00
Photo courtesy: Facebook page of University of Illinois at Springfield.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOPKx_0fGKksbY00
    Photo courtesy: Facebook page of University of Illinois at Springfield.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24H7F7_0fGKksbY00
    Photo courtesy: Facebook page of University of Illinois at Springfield.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJ0LG_0fGKksbY00
    Photo courtesy: Facebook page of University of Illinois at Springfield.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for help in murder investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a murder that happened on Valentine’s Day. On February 14, officers were dispatched to a house on North 12th Street at around 9 p.m. for a wellness check. When they went inside the house, they found […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois might start scanning license plates on highways

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents could soon see cameras installed along the state’s highways. That technology can scan license plates, and police said that it could help them solve crimes. The House passes a measure to install highway cameras that scan and read residents’ license plates. Governor JB Pritzker has called for expanding surveillance […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

‘Drug den’ investigation: 17 found in house, 4 arrested

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.” On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield. Detectives said they […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in courtroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of attempting to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan while court was in session. At around 9:55 a.m., a man was arrested on the seventh Floor of the Sangamon County Court House on South 9th Street. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Goggles#Driving#The Uis Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

ISP responding to crash on I-72

UPDATE: ISP is detouring the eastbound I-72 to exit 144, on the northeast edge of Decatur. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are on the scene of a single truck tractor semi-trailer crash on I-72 eastbound at milepost 154 in the construction area. Officers are telling people to use caution in the area as […]
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Drug bust recovers 12 pounds of meth

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department announced on Wednesday that over 12 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered last week during a drug bust. The person suspected of possessing those drugs was arrested as well. Martin R Frantz, 66, was arrested in the 1400 block of South 2nd Street on April 14. Officers from […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police investigate overnight shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a report of a shooting at Apricot Drive at around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered that a woman had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. She was immediately rendered medical aid and was transported by ambulance to a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison in connection to 2021 shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to five years in prison in relation to a shooting that happened in 2021. Kamari Ray-Davis pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and one count of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun. According to the Champaign County State’s […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Police make second arrest in string of drive-by shootings in North Champaign

Bystanders caught in the crossfire continue to recover CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Courthouse security officers arrested 22-year-old Aaron Young Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting on I-74 in North Champaign in late March. Young was in court for an unrelated case when he was taken into custody on a warrant for attempted […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

Officers investigate after 2 homes hit by gunfire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are investigating after a call of shots fired on Sunday night. Champaign Police officials said they got a report of shots fired near West Kirby Avenue and Westfield Drive. When they got there, officers found shell casings in the street and two homes hit by gunfire. No one was hurt […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner confirms man’s death in car crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that a man was killed in a crash near Chatham Saturday night. Allmon was called to Palm Road near the intersection with New City Road and pronounced a 27-year-old man from Glenarm dead at 11:50 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning and […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy