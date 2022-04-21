PHOTOS: Alcohol impairment goggles driving challenge on university campus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a murder that happened on Valentine’s Day. On February 14, officers were dispatched to a house on North 12th Street at around 9 p.m. for a wellness check. When they went inside the house, they found […]

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO