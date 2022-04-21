PHOTOS: Alcohol impairment goggles driving challenge on university campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The UIS Police Department hosted a Fatal Vision Alcohol Impairment Goggles driving challenge on Thursday.
The challenge was a part of the Springfest event.
Officials said the driving challenge helped to teach students about the effects of driving while intoxicated, as they tried to avoid hitting orange cones on the course.
