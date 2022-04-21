ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Bicyclist Hit by Car and Injured at Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

BEVERLY HILLS (CNS) - A bicyclist was hit by a car in Beverly Hills early today and taken to a hospital with major injuries.

The collision occurred shortly after midnight at the intersection of Rodeo Drive and North Santa Monica Boulevard, said Beverly Hills police Lt. Giovanni Trejo.

The injured man remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon, Trejo said.

``The cause of the accident is still under investigation,'' he said.

