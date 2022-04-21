High Wind Warning issued for Central Highlands, Chuska Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: McKinley; Rio Arriba; San Juan; Sandoval A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCKINLEY...NORTHWESTERN RIO ARRIBA...NORTHWESTERN SANDOVAL AND EASTERN SAN JUAN COUNTIES At 328 PM MDT, a large area of dust was along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Dulce to 13 miles south of Pueblo Pintado, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Satellite imagery. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 72 and 123. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 83 and 159. Locations impacted include Dulce, Navajo Dam, Nageezi, Counselor, Lindrith, Torreon Navajo Mission, Heron Lake State Park, Navajo Lake State Park, Blanco Trading Post and Pueblo Pintado. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms create dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If you encounter a dust storm, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
