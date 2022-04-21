ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Park County, CO
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 12:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or are expected to occur shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND CLAY AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES IN NC * TIMING...through 8 PM this evening. * WIND...Sustained winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent or lower this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northeastern Crook Spring Storm Continues Today But Starting To Wind Down .Most of the accumulating snow has ended, but some additional snowfall will occur today, mainly east and southeast of the Black Hills. Winds will still be gusting to 60-65 mph this morning over parts of northwestern and west-central South Dakota, creating hazardous travel. BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Park#Red Flag Warning#Central
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Central Valley North by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:12:00 Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala Corrected to remove extra wording in the overview section. HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .The existing north-northwest swell will produce advisory level surf heights along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands today. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Surf of 14 to 18 feet along north facing shores of Niihau and Kauai, 12 to 16 feet along north facing shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui, and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and for north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...222...226... 227...228...229 AND 230 Winds across the area will continue to decrease throughout the evening and overnight and relative humidity values will continue to increase, therefore the Red Flag Warning has been allowed to expire.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Perkins Spring Storm Continues Today But Starting To Wind Down .Most of the accumulating snow has ended, but some additional snowfall will occur today, mainly east and southeast of the Black Hills. Winds will still be gusting to 60-65 mph this morning over parts of northwestern and west-central South Dakota, creating hazardous travel. BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton and Oliver Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Significant ice accumulations and heavy snow combined with strong winds could lead to power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 04:14:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Monday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Pulaski The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Big Piney below Fort Leonard Wood -East Gate affecting Pulaski County. For the Big Piney River...including Fort Leonard Wood - East Gate Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Piney below Fort Leonard Wood - East Gate. * WHEN...From Monday evening to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, flood waters affect the lower TA 250 Training Area and Highway J east of Fort Wood East Gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 4.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 9.8 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY ABOVE 9000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 9000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, Mayflower Road...just north of U.S. Route 50...begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 20.4 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 8.0 Sun 8 am CDT 17.5 20.3 20.4
CLAY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Crystal Falls (Michigamme) affecting Iron County. .Snowmelt this spring combined with recent rainfall has resulted in continued high water levels on the Michigamme river near Crystal Falls. For the Michigamme River...including Crystal Falls (Michigamme) elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Crystal Falls (Michigamme). * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 2700 cfs - River exceeds bankfull stage * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 7.0 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jack, Young by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Jack; Young The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Young County in north central Texas Southwestern Jack County in north central Texas * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 925 AM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located west and southwest of Graham, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Graham, Olney, Bryson, Elbert and Newcastle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
JACK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pennington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge affecting Pennington County. .The Red Lake River has appeared to have crested or is close to cresting at Highlanding near Goodridge. The river is expected to begin to wane over the next few days. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Sunday was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 71.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 72.0 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy