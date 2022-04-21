Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pennington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge affecting Pennington County. .The Red Lake River has appeared to have crested or is close to cresting at Highlanding near Goodridge. The river is expected to begin to wane over the next few days. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Sunday was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO