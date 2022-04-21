Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 02:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM CDT. Target Area: Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Columbia. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Low areas near the river begin to flood. Water covers Old Highway 35 on the west side of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 17.0 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 14.3 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 17 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Pearl River Columbia 17.0 17.0 Sun 6 am CDT 16.8 16.5 16.0

MARION COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO