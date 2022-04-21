ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BancFirst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $35.9 million. The bank, based in Oklahoma City,...

NewsTimes

HCA Healthcare, Gap fall; SVB Financial, Schlumberger rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. HCA Healthcare Inc., down $58.80 to $210.64. The hospital operator reported weaker-than-expected earnings and cut its forecast for revenue and earnings this year. Kimberly-Clark Corp., up $10.41 to $138.51. The maker of Huggies diapers and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Union Pacific: Q1 Earnings Insights

Union Pacific UNP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Union Pacific beat estimated earnings by 0.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.55. Revenue was up $859.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

NextEra Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

NextEra Energy NEE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NextEra Energy beat estimated earnings by 7.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was down $836.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $15M Of 3 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded higher this morning on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tractor Supply: Q1 Earnings Insights

Tractor Supply TSCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tractor Supply beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Schlumberger Q1 Earnings

Schlumberger SLB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schlumberger beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.3. Revenue was up $739.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

HCA shares slide 10.6% premarket after revenue miss and lowered guidance

HCA Healthcare Inc. shares HCA, -18.87% slid 10.6% in premarket trade Friday, after the operator of hospitals and walk-in centers missed revenue estimates for the first quarter and lowered its guidance, hurt by inflation and rising costs. The company posted net income of $1.273 billion, or $4.14 a share, for the quarter, compared with $1.423 billion, or $4.14 a share, in the year-earlier period, missing the $4.25 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $14.945 billion from $13.997 billion a year ago, ahead of the $14.720 billion FactSet consensus. "We had a number of positive volume and revenue indicators," Chief Executive Sam Hazen said in a statement. "Unfortunately, they were offset by higher than expected inflationary pressures on labor costs." Same-facility admissions rose 2.1% in the quarter and same facility equivalent admissions rose 5%. Same facility emergency room visits rose 14.6%, and same facility inpatient surgeries rose 0.8%, while same facility outpatient surgeries rose 6.8%. HCA lowered its full-year guidance and now sees revenue of $59.5 billion to $61.5 billion compared with guidance offered in January of $60.0 billion to $62.0 billion. It expects EPS to range from $16.40 to $17.60 compared with January guidance of $18.40 to $19.20. Shares have gained 34% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Newmont: Q1 Earnings Insights

Newmont NEM reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Newmont missed estimated earnings by 23.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.9. Revenue was up $151.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Operating Earnings

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. ("GBank" or the "Company") (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for Bank of George (the "Bank"), today reported year-to-date and quarterly earnings of $3.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. This represents a year-over-year increase of 216%, compared to $1.0 million or $0.08 per diluted share for the year-to-date period ending March 31, 2021. Earnings were highlighted by continued strong gain on loan sales for the quarter. Gain on sales income increased to $5.1 million from $1.8 million in the same quarter 2021, representing a 180% year-over-year increase.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Fastenal: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST). The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. On Tuesday, Fastenal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.31 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Reuters

Blackstone's first-quarter earnings surge 63%

April 21 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said on Thursday its first-quarter distributable earnings jumped 63% as a strong performance from its real estate and credit businesses offset a weak showing from its hedge funds unit. The world's largest manager of alternative assets saw distributable earnings, which represent the cash...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of TrueBlue's Earnings

TrueBlue TBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that TrueBlue will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. TrueBlue bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For American Campus

American Campus ACC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that American Campus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. American Campus bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Snap reports ‘challenging’ quarter that missed sales and profit estimates

Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday after the bell. Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales, and forecast disappointing revenue growth in the current quarter, when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday. However, daily users grew 18% annually, more than expected.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX, -1.24% slid 1.24% to $215.52 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. falling 2.77% to 4,271.78 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -2.82%. falling 2.82% to 33,811.40. This was the stock's third...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Antero Resources

Antero Resources AR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Antero Resources. The company has an average price target of $38.8 with a high of $56.00 and a low of $25.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

