Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar, Dade, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 22:46:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Reynolds The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Black River near Annapolis. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River near Annapolis. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon to late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, County Road 372 will begin flooding near this height. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 9.5 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Black River Annapolis 8.0 5.0 Sun 9 am 6.0 9.2 6.9 6.2 5.9
