Antonio Brown celebrates 4/20 with a foot long blunt

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

Antonio Brown celebrated 4/20 in the appropriate why, but he certainly isn’t endearing himself to prospective NFL teams.

TMZ Sports reports that the former Steelers wide receiver (currently out of a job after stripping down and walking out on his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, toward the end of last season) smoked a “footlong blunt” and then performed some of his music in front of a large audience.

The event took place in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday at a marijuana dispensary to celebrate hip-hop artist Gunna’s new weed strain.

Brown performed his songs “Paradigm and “Pit Not The Palace”

Asked by TMZ if he is thinking about going back to football he said “maybe” and to “stay tuned.”

“Paradigm” is Browns first full-length album. He addresses his sideline meltdown and Tom Brady on the record.

It’s been a busy post-football career (for now) for Brown. He was named president of Kayne West’s sports organization, Donda back in February.

93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
