Glens Falls, NY

Earth Day events take many forms around Glens Falls

By Jay Petrequin
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PfNY1_0fGKinVZ00

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Earth Day falls on Friday, April 22, and communities like Glens Falls have plenty to do to recognize it. The holiday has become a way to recognize and support sustainable energy projects, and to teach young ones about the importance of recycling.

In Glens Falls and the surrounding area, there are events going on past just Friday. Find out how to celebrate Earth Day over the weekend across Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties.

Friday, April 22

  • Earth Day in City Park
    • 2nd annual event held by Sustainable PR. Chalkboards will be placed in City Park for passersby to write on, with eco-friendly messages. A small ceremony will be held at 11 a.m.
    • 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
    • Glens Falls City Park, Maple Street, Glens Falls
  • Earth Day at Common Roots Brewing Company
    • A celebration featuring Up-Cycled bike auction supporting North Country Wild Care, along with demonstrations with live birds of prey
    • 4-10 p.m.
    • Common Roots Brewing Company, 58 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls
Saturday, April 23

  • Glens Falls Cleanup Day
    • Volunteers are invited to use provided garbage bags, shovels, rakes and gloves to clean up downtown Glens Falls
    • 8 a.m.
    • Meeting at Ridge Street parking lot, behind MinkyMink
  • Feeder Canal Clean Sweep
    • Cleanup of Feeder Canal waterway in Hudson Falls; bring your own work gloves, rakes and clippers
    • 8:30-11:30 a.m.
    • Signup at Murray Park, 273 Main St., Hudson Falls
  • Moreau cleanup
    • Cleanup with provided collection supplies and refreshments
    • 8 a.m. – noon
    • Moreau Community Center, 144 Main St., South Glens Falls
  • Cambridge Riverside and Roadside cleanup
    • Self-guided cleanup, volunteers are invited to choose a stream or road and contact the village to say where they will be; village will hand out bags and donuts at Route 313 Rest Area
    • 9 a.m. – noon
    • Route 313 Rest Area, Cambridge
  • Battenkill Earth Day Tree Planting
    • Two planting events along Route 29 near Salem and Shushan, planting trees to build strong root structure to prevent future erosion along a stream
    • Two sessions; 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
    • Battenkill, Route 29, Salem
  • Glens Falls Rotary 5K and Corporate Challenge
    • Races at SUNY Adirondack; advance registration online ; $26 admission, $17 for kids 12 and under
    • 9:30 a.m.
    • SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury
  • Cornhole tournament
    • $40 admission per team at Jenkinsville Park in Queensbury
    • 9:30 a.m.
    • Ridge/Jenkinsville Park, 133 Jenkinsville Road, Queensbury
  • 29th Annual Washington County Fiber Tour
Comments / 0

A five-pointed star hanging on the outside of a house has an interesting meaning. If you spend any time driving around the Hudson Valley, you already know that we live in one of the world's most beautiful places!! We have some amazing views, incredible backroads to get lost on, and if you pay attention to your surroundings while driving around, you will most likely come across a house that has a five-pointed star hanging from it. I've seen them on houses in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, all over Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties. Do those stars have special meaning?
HUDSON, NY
