Maichon tops leaderboard after two rounds at SEC Championship

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team celebrated its 2021-22 season at the annual team banquet on Saturday. Kurtis Mathews highlighted the afternoon, earning Danny Green Memorial MVP and Performance of the Year after a historic final season in Aggieland. Mathews became the first men’s diving NCAA Champion in program history and the first men’s diver to sweep the springboards at the championship meet since 2017. The Sydney, Australia native took down his own school record with a score of 438.20 in the 1-meter final to claim his first national title of the week. Twenty-four hours later, he posted a score of 91.20 on the last dive of his collegiate career to close out a high-scoring final round and finish atop the field, securing a second championship victory. At SEC Championships, Mathews started the meet claiming silver on the 3-meter on day one, and turned around to take back his 1-meter crown on day two.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO