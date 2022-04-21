ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Simons Island, GA

Maichon tops leaderboard after two rounds at SEC Championship

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. SIMONS ISLAND, Georgia -- Texas A&M freshman Phichaksn Maichon holds a two-stroke lead at 6-under after the first two rounds of stroke play at the Southeastern Conference Men’s Golf Championship at Sea Island Golf Club. The Bangkok native carded six birdies in Thursday’s round to finish with...

Florida eliminates Vols from SEC Tournament

No. 5 Tennessee was eliminated in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday. The Volunteers (22-7) lost a 4-2 decision to No. 3 Florida (22-2) in Athens, Georgia. UT will next play in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols will learn its NCAA Regional destination May 2 during the NCAA Tournament selection show.
Vols clip Gators for fifth straight win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Two home runs and some stingy pitching by the top-ranked Tennessee baseball team were the difference in Saturday’s Southeastern Conference 3-0 road win over Florida. The Vols (36-3, 16-1) got a solo home run from Luc Lipcius in the fifth inning and a two-run blast...
No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
Ohio State basketball loses transfer for not offering a car

The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
No. 21 LSU picks up huge road win against No. 13 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (29-16, 9-7 SEC) picked up a huge win on the road against No. 13 Georgia (36-10, 9-7 SEC) 8-1 on Friday, April 22 from Jack Turner Stadium in Athens. The Tigers scored eight runs on 12 hits while committing no errors, striking out...
No. 6 Aggies Open SEC Tournament Play Against Vanderbilt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Top-seeded and No. 6 Texas A&M women’s tennis begins its stay in Florida for the SEC Women’s Tennis Championships, opening play in the quarterfinals against the No. 8 seed Vanderbilt Commodores on Friday. First serve from the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex is scheduled for 11 a.m. (CT).
No. 6 Aggies Outlast No. 15 Florida, Makarova Guides A&M to Second Straight SEC Championship Match

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tatiana Makarova stood watch over the baseline as Marlee Zein’s forehand sailed long, and the No. 6 Texas A&M women’s tennis team toppled the No. 15 Florida Gators in a 4-3 instant classic in the SEC Women’s Tennis Championships Semifinals from Linder Stadium at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. The Aggies prepare to make their second SEC Tournament Final in program history and second consecutive, reaching the 2021 final before falling to Georgia in the title match.
A&M baseball prepares to host No. 3 Arkansas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M begins the second half of the SEC slate with a three-game series against the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Game time for Friday’s opener on the corner of Bush & Olsen is slated for 7:32 pm. The series continues Saturday at 2:02 pm and wraps up Sunday at 1:02 pm.
Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
LSU Track & Field performs exceptionally at LSU Alumni Gold Meet

Baton Rouge, La.  –  The LSU track and field program had another quality day at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Saturday as the Tigers hosted the LSU Alumni Gold meet. LSU had nine event winners while LSU alums won six events in their own right. Final Results Nyagoa Bayak continued her rise on the all-time LSU […]
Track & Field Travels to Michael Johnson Invitational

WACO, Texas – The No. 3 Texas A&M men’s and women’s teams are set to compete at the Michael Johnson Invitational beginning April 22-23 at the Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium. The Field. The Aggies enter a competitive field that features seven teams ranked in the...
Texas A&M to Host No. 2 Alabama this Weekend

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team returns to Aggieland to host No. 2 Alabama this weekend at Davis Diamond. The Aggies (24-17, 3-12 SEC) and the Crimson Tide (38-6, 13-5 SEC) begin the three-game series, presented by Pebble Creek Country Club, at 6 p.m. on Friday before continuing Saturday at 6 p.m. and wrapping up at noon on Sunday.
Texas A&M Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Hosts Annual Team Banquet

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team celebrated its 2021-22 season at the annual team banquet on Saturday. Kurtis Mathews highlighted the afternoon, earning Danny Green Memorial MVP and Performance of the Year after a historic final season in Aggieland. Mathews became the first men’s diving NCAA Champion in program history and the first men’s diver to sweep the springboards at the championship meet since 2017. The Sydney, Australia native took down his own school record with a score of 438.20 in the 1-meter final to claim his first national title of the week. Twenty-four hours later, he posted a score of 91.20 on the last dive of his collegiate career to close out a high-scoring final round and finish atop the field, securing a second championship victory. At SEC Championships, Mathews started the meet claiming silver on the 3-meter on day one, and turned around to take back his 1-meter crown on day two.
